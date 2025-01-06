Acer's New Swift Go and Aspire Vero 16 Laptops Feature New Intel Core Ultra 200H Series Processors and Sustainable Designs

A CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree, the carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 is the world's first laptop made with bio-based oyster shell material. New 5G and Wi-Fi 7 mobile connectivity devices also announced.

Acer Swift Go series laptops feature lightweight designs with 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch displays, powered by Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 200H series processors with Intel Arc ™ graphics and onboard AI tools.

, it features a chassis of which more than 70% is made from a blend of post-consumer recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material , and is made with an easy-to-repair design. It has been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree for 2025. The Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi brings high-speed 5G network access in over 135 countries, with up to 28 hours of internet connection and the ability to connect with up to 20 devices simultaneously.

The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle delivers speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps with tri-band technology and includes MLO+ multi-link switching to minimize network lag and support load balancing.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced refreshes to the well-rounded Swift Go series and the eco-friendly Aspire Vero 16 laptops, combining enhanced computing performance, power efficiency, stunning displays, and sustainable designs in the evolving AI PC era.

The Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 laptops offer seamless productivity and adaptability in any work environment, with streamlined AI task execution and multi-day battery life, wrapped in ultra-thin and light designs. Available with 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch display configurations, these laptops deliver striking visuals to complement their eye-catching exteriors.

The Aspire Vero 16, a carbon-neutral laptop and the world's first to incorporate bio-based oyster shell material[3], now features a chassis made from a combination of more than 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and bio-based material[2]. The bold innovation from Acer offers a sustainable laptop option without compromising performance or durability. All the new laptop devices are equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra 200H series processors and built-in Intel® Arc™ graphics built-in, engineered to scale accelerated AI performance and maximize efficiency for work and creation.

Mobile workers will also appreciate the new Acer Connect 5G mobile Wi-Fi and Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi dongle, providing high-speed internet connections anywhere, anytime.

"Acer is committed to pushing technological boundaries while maintaining our dedication to sustainability," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The refreshed Swift Go and Aspire Vero laptops, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, embody our vision of delivering high-performance, eco-friendly products that meet our customers' evolving needs."

"With the new Intel Core Ultra processors, we are raising the bar for thin-and-light AI PCs with new levels of CPU compute, a significant leap in graphics with Intel Arc, and incredible enhanced AI performance across the platform," said David Feng, Vice President and General Manager, Client Segments, Client Computing Group at Intel. "The new Swift Go and Vero laptops are beautiful examples of what's possible from the decades long collaboration between Intel and Acer."

Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14: Power and Portability Redefined

The new Swift Go 16 (SFG16-73/T) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-74/T) cater to modern users who demand performance, portability, and appealing visuals on their laptops. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200H series processors and Intel Arc graphics, these Swift Go laptops deliver up to 99 total on-device AI TOPS for efficient handling of demanding projects and up to 27.5 hours of video playback[4]. With up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB[5] of M.2 SSD storage, they ensure smooth multitasking and ample file storage.

A series of AI-powered tools available makes working and creating effortless. The everyday AI companion with Microsoft Copilot brings inspiration, creativity, and instant answers to help users focus and accomplish tasks quickly. Acer LiveArt™ 2.0 enhances casual creative projects, while Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 and Aer PurifiedView™ 2.0 refine online communication. These AI features are accessible through the versatile AcerSense™ app.

The 16- and 14-inch devices deliver stunning displays with 3K OLED display or 2K IPS touchscreen options, with VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe® 2.0 certification on the OLED panel for vibrant colors and helping reduce the potential of eye strain during prolonged usage. Their slim, portable designs with refined laser-etched covers complement their refined visual appearance and allow the laptops to open to a full 180 degrees, adapting to various working styles. The multi-control touchpads enable precise media and video call control, offering flexibility and ease of use.

The Swift Go laptops also include the latest features and ports for productivity. Wi-Fi 7 technology and Bluetooth 5.4 provide faster and more reliable connectivity, while their 1440p QHD IR cameras with DTS:X® Ultra technology make conferencing experiences more realistic. Security features such as facial recognition, a fingerprint reader, privacy shutters, and the AI-assisted Acer User Sensing™ 2.0 that detects the users' presence protect the devices against unwanted access. Users would also appreciate the flexibility of dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot, along with the use of PCR materials and recycled packaging on the EPEAT Gold-registered devices[6].

Aspire Vero 16: Sustainability Meets Performance

Acer's sustainability efforts are exemplified with the latest Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-71P). This laptop has remained committed to carbon neutrality throughout its lifecycle[1]. It has also increased the usage of PCR and bio-based materials by more than 70%[2] on the chassis compared to its previous model. Other design details reflect the Vero line's eco-conscious identity, including its ocean-bound plastic touchpad, reduced PET thickness, and easy-to-repair design, ensuring a reduced environmental footprint. The durable MIL-STD-810H-certified chassis can withstand daily use while maintaining a sleek, modern look and feel.

The Aspire Vero 16 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors supported by up to 32 GB of memory and up to 2 TB of storage, offering robust performance for all computing needs. The "green but mean" machine has revolutionized sustainability and performance in today's mobile AI PCs, earning recognition as a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree.

For work or entertainment, the Aspire Vero's 16-inch display brings clear, sharp images with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a wide aspect ratio thanks to slim bezels. Collaboration and security are enhanced with a high-resolution 1440P QHD webcam, privacy features, vital connectivity options in Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi and Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle

Acer's latest mobile Wi-Fi devices ensure users stay connected with ultra-fast internet anywhere, anytime. The Acer Connect M6E 5G mobile Wi-Fi device, with SIM card, virtual SIM, and SignalScan technology support, provides high-speed 5G network access in over 135 countries, eliminating the hassle of weak signals and dropped connections. The 8,000 mAh high-capacity battery supports fast-charging through a USB Type-C port, while users can enjoy up to 28 hours of uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity. Additionally, users can connect up to 20 devices simultaneously.

Reliable hot spot sharing with reduced network congestion is assured with 2x2 MIMO technology and Wi-Fi 6E 6 GHz band, whether it is working or gaming on the go. NFC touch-to-connect technology also enables instant connection to Wi-Fi with Android devices.

Built for travel, the mobile Wi-Fi device's durable yet lightweight structure fits easily into pockets. Tested IP68-rated durability and dust protection technology can resist water immersion of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Enterprise-level data security is also ensured with advanced WPA 3 encryption, firewalls, SIM lock, and VPN support.

The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle delivers congestion-free Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps (6 GHz) with tri-band technology. With USB Type-A and a base with USB Type-C connector, flexible installation plus faster transfer speeds are possible through direct plug-and-play. Despite its size, the powerful dongle can support Wi-Fi 7 BE6500 combined throughput across all bands (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz). MLO+ empowers applications to select the best wireless access points, maximizing the efficiency of wireless performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-73) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 949.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,599.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-74) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,249, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,399.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-71P) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 799.99, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,199.

The Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 249, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 249.

The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 79, and in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Laptop Specifications

Name Acer Swift Go 16 Model SFG16-73/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285H, 99 total TOPS Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Display 16-inch OLED (2880 x1800) display, Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified 16-inch OLED (2048 x1280) display, Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified 16-inch OLED (2880 x1800) IPS display 16-inch OLED (1920x1200) IPS touch display Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® X Ultra Ports Two Thunderbolt™ Type-C,Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader Battery 75W Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging, provides battery life of up to 22.3 hours on video playback Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Security Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, privacy shutter Dimensions and weight 356 (W) x 249 (D) x 10.3-16.6 (H) mm [ (14) x (9.8) x (0.4-0.7) inches], 1.5 kg (3.3lbs.) Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, Acer LiveArt™ 2.0, AcerSense™, 180-degree hinge

Name Acer Swift Go 14 Model SFG14-74/T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285H, 99 total TOPS Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Display 14-inch OLED (2880x1800) display, Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified 14-inch OLED (1920x1200) display, Eyesafe 2.0 certified, HDR TrueBlack 500 certified 14-inch (1920x1200) IPS touch display Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 1440p QHD IR HDR camera with Triple-mic support and Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® X Ultra Ports Two Thunderbolt™ Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader Battery 75Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging, provides battery life up to 27.5 hours on video playback Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Security Facial recognition, fingerprint reader, privacy shutter Dimensions and weight 312.9 (W) x 222.8 (D) x 9.6-16.4 (H) mm [12.3 (W) x 8.7 (D) x 0.4-0.7 (H) inches], 1.3 kg (2.9 lbs.) Features Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer User Sensing™ 2.0, Acer LiveArt™ 2.0, AcerSense™, 180-degree hinge

Name Acer Aspire Vero 16 Model AV16-71P Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255H, 99 total TOPS Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Display 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 SSD Camera 1440p QHD camera with Privacy Shutter Audio DTS® Audio Ports Two Thunderbolt™ Type-C, HDMI 2.1 Battery 65W 3-cell Li-ion battery Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Security Fingerprint reader, privacy shutter Dimensions and weight 359.4 (W) 247 (D) 12.4-19.6 (H) mm [14.1 (W) 9.7 (D) 0.5-0.8 (H) inches], 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs.) Features Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, AcerSense™

Router Specifications

Name Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Model M6E Wi-Fi Technology Wi-Fi 6E 6G Band Processor Octa Core processors, up to 2.5 GHz Memory RAM: 4 GB ROM: 16 GB Cellular Band Support Worldwide compatible SIM Nano SIM + Virtual SIM Connectivity 5G and Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 140 mm x 86 mm x 19.05 mm Weight Less than 300 g Additional Interface NFC Security VPN

Name Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle Model D7 Wi-Fi Technology Wi-Fi 7 6G Band Band Support 2880 Mbps (6GHz) + 2880 Mbps (5GHz) + 688 Mbps (2.4 GHz) SIM N/A Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Dimensions 100 mm x 26 mm x 15 mm Weight 40 g Additional Interface USB Type-C Cradle Software Feature MLO+

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 7,800 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Lifecycle includes raw material, manufacture, distribution, use, and disposal. Acer has taken the initiative to reduce the environmental impact of Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-71P); remaining carbon emissions will be offset by high-quality carbon credits to achieve carbon neutrality. This will be verified by a third party. [2] Percentage calculated by weight. The chassis contains at least 69% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and at least 1% bio-based oyster shell material. The PCR portion includes 60% of the lid and 75% of the display frame, palm rest, and bottom cover. At least 3% bio-based oyster shell material is located in the palm rest and bottom cover. Additionally, the keycaps and power adapter casing are composed of 50% PCR. [3] Based on Acer's internal market analysis as of January 2, 2025, comparing the Aspire Vero 16 with vendors including Asus, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, LG, and Samsung. [4] The battery life claims are tested on engineer sample with 75Wh battery and touch panel pursuant to a video playback scenario as of December 2024. Real battery life Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [5] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [6] EPEAT registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country.

