ACERTUS Announces Next Day Carrier Pay

New payment option offers carriers access to earned wages when they need it

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACERTUS , an omnichannel automotive logistics platform, today announced next day pay for automotive carriers. This new, industry-leading payment option supports the needs of owner-operators and small business fleets by providing easier access to earnings, increased flexibility, and more control over finances. It is also intended to attract even more carriers to ACERTUS' network of more than 7,400.

There are mounting pressures on the carrier workforce who keep the economy moving: the unrelenting impact of supply chain disruptions, a longstanding truck driver shortage, and a variety of macro-economic conditions and geopolitical tensions causing a sharp increase in the price of gasoline. All these compounding factors have put significant financial strain on the nation's carriers.

"We intimately understand the unique challenges carriers face today and fundamentally look at them as our customers. With the increasing pressures of fuel prices and more stops due to supply chain slowdowns, this can make carriers' cash flow extremely tight. Rather than waiting weeks or even days for cash flow, this new payment option will allow carriers to get paid when it's beneficial to them," said Trent Broberg ACERTUS Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to be the easiest to do business with. We are focused on innovating the carrier experience to make it faster to find loads, earn money, get paid and return home."

The next day pay announcement builds on ACERTUS' ongoing efforts to make the carrier experience seamless including:

Quick payment options

Book Now Automated dispatching

Mobile electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) technology

Proprietary transportation management system (TMS) solution

Referral Bonuses

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS has created the only completely comprehensive approach to automotive logistics with the ability to move, store, recondition, title and deliver vehicles anywhere in the country through one platform. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. Our people, process, innovative technology and relentless drive to deliver are just some of the reasons we made Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit ACERTUSdelivers.com .

SOURCE ACERTUS