ACES bags an International agreement with an award-winning Airport

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), one of the world's fastest growing airports has signed an agreement with ACES India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES) for providing Mobile Infrastructure Services, including 5G for 10 years.

The agreement aims to provide Mobile Infrastructure Services to create a modern and intelligent environment for passengers, travellers, residents and visitors of BLR Airport, for a period of 10 years.

Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES explained ACES vision to expand further across the region as International Neutral Host Champion. He also confirmed that the agreement stipulates that the company will equip the airport's telecom infrastructure to cover it with the latest modern and intelligent technologies providing mobile services, secure better coverage and improve the user experience by raising mobile internet speeds in the airport and the service areas associated with the project. Thus, forming a synchronous 10-year partnership with BIAL's expansion vision for 'BLR Airport'.

Dr. Khalid Al Mashouq, CTO of ACES assured that with the signing of the project, ACES is committed to provide the latest Mobile Telecom network service for the public area and thus supporting social and commercial activities to passengers at BLR Airport all year round. This airport being one of the core elements in the country's infrastructure is considered as one of the most prestigious projects.

BIAL Management expressed their pride in partnering with ACES, which aims to equip and develop infrastructure with the latest means of wireless communications.

The event was witnessed and attended by ACES India Pvt. Ltd. Director Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher and senior officials from BIAL's ICT, Procurement, Finance, and Legal departments.

ACES India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES). ACES is one of the leading international companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South East Asia and the Middle East in implementing the infrastructure of mega projects. Several important projects have already been implemented, most notably the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, the Riyadh Metro Public Transport Project and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as several other international projects. https://www.aces-co.com/

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) began operations in May 2008 and plays a key role in driving the economy of the region – offering connectivity to key destinations in India and across the globe. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third in the Country, having welcomed 33.65 million passengers in CY 2019. BLR Airport was recognised as the Best Regional Airport in India & Central Asia at the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards, for the fifth time in 11 years. The Airport won the Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia at the 2021 Skytrax Awards. It's the only Airport in the World to win the ACI-ASQ awards for three consecutive years. www.bengaluruairport.com.

