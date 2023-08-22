Aces Braces Celebrates Grand Opening in Philadelphia, Offering Free Screenings!

Renowned Orthodontist Dr. Bobbi Peterson Brings Aces Braces to Philadelphia, Invites the Community for Complimentary Screenings on September 1st, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aces Braces proudly announces the grand opening of its Philadelphia location on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm. This marks an exciting expansion from its origin in Brooklyn, NY.

Founded by renowned orthodontist Dr. Bobbi Peterson, Aces Braces is synonymous with exceptional orthodontic care. With the success of its Brooklyn location, Aces Braces is thrilled to bring its personalized treatment and welcoming atmosphere to Philadelphia.

Located at 7439 Frankford Ave Suite 2B, Aces Braces invites the community to celebrate the launch. The grand opening promises live music, delectable food, and refreshing drinks in a modern atmosphere.

Dr. Bobbi Peterson will conduct complimentary dental screenings from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. This unique opportunity lets attendees gain insights from the founder herself.

Aces Braces' Philadelphia expansion highlights its commitment to enhancing smiles and confidence. Dr. Bobbi Peterson's team tailors treatment plans to empower patients to confidently share their smiles.

"We're excited to introduce the Aces Braces experience to Philadelphia," said Dr. Bobbi Peterson. "Our mission is top-tier orthodontic care in a friendly environment. Everyone deserves a confident smile, and we're committed to making that a reality."

Aces Braces offers a range of orthodontic appliances and treatments to meet each patient's needs. From traditional braces to innovative alternatives, the practice values individual preferences.

The grand opening not only inaugurates the Philadelphia location but also celebrates Aces Braces' journey from Brooklyn to multi-location success. Guests can explore facilities, meet the team, and learn about services.

Join Aces Braces on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm, as they introduce a new era of orthodontic care in Philadelphia, commemorating their expansion from Brooklyn. The practice is at 7439 Frankford Ave Suite 2B, Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, visit philadelphia.allthingsdrbobbi.com or call (215) 240-8243.

About Aces Braces

Aces Braces offers quality comprehensive orthodontic services to address various types of malocclusions and alignment issues. As every patient's needs are different, we develop customized treatment plans to help them smile confidently. Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming environment where you can feel comfortable receiving safe and effective orthodontic care. We offer various types of orthodontic appliances and options to meet your aesthetic preferences and smile goals. Our team aims to provide each patient with a positive experience from initial consultation to follow-up appointments.

About Dr. Bobbi Peterson

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is a pioneering dentist, entrepreneur, and advocate transforming oral healthcare. As the owner of Aces Braces in Brooklyn, she provides exceptional and affordable oral healthcare to all, championing inclusivity. Her revolutionary invention, the Big Mouth Toothbrush, has redefined dental care, simplifying oral care maintenance. Dr. Bobbi passionately addresses oral health disparities in marginalized communities, recognizing its vital link to overall well-being. Her unwavering dedication has garnered widespread recognition from notable media outlets like Shark Tank, Good Morning America, Forbes, Fox News, and News12BK. With her media presence and commitment to innovation and equity, Dr. Bobbi Peterson stands as a prominent figure inspiring positive change in dentistry.

