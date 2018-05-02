Aces Extracts Launches Sensation-Based Cannabis Products for Active Lifestyles

"There is an increasing body of evidence that cannabis-based therapies can play a complementary role for fitness and active behaviors to a growing number of patients," says Gene Stonebarger, co-founder and CEO of CB1 Brands. "Aces is a California grown company that prides itself on developing specialized cannabis products to fit the active lifestyles of our customers. Our products are designed to provide effective and targeted sensations that enhance the activity at hand."

Aces Extracts exclusive, all-natural cannabis distillate formulas have been developed to deliver precise blends of cannabinoid and terpene compounds to the human endocannabinoid system. The company's research scientists have developed each formula to induce entourage effects that produce distinct psychoactive sensations for patients.

Cannabis distillate is a viscous and opaque concentrate product that is the result of a several-step refining process. Aces Extracts extraction scientist have developed their refining process to deliver high purity distillate that regularly tests above 85% tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

Aces Extracts follows good manufacturing practices throughout their supply chain and are fully compliant with local and state regulations. Each batch of distillate formula undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify their active ingredient composition and ensure a contaminant-free product.

Each formula is delivered through vaporizing devices specifically engineered for the companies distinctly viscous distillate. Aces All-In-One Disposable Pens are disposable, discreet, and convenient vaporizing devices. The device has no buttons, and is instead operated by simply drawing from the mouthpiece. Aces disposable vaporizing cartridges will be instantly familiar to cannabis consumers, but with several notable engineering improvements. The glass cartridge surrounds a medical-grade stainless steel core, equipped with an industry leading ceramic core heating element, and finished with a smooth porcelain mouthpiece. This unique chamber design ensures even heating and airflow, delivering a reliable dose and flavor every time. The cartridge can be used with any 510-threaded vaporizer battery.

Aces Extracts products are available at select medical and adult-use dispensaries in California and Nevada. For more information and where to buy, visit http://acesextracts.com and follow http://instagram.com/aces_extracts. Download the press kit at http://bit.ly/aces-presskit.

About CB1 Brands

CB1 Brands, a California health and wellness company, connects cannabis growers, manufacturers, distributors, and retail in novel business models designed to bring quality and consistency to the cannabis industry. The company provides consulting services across the entire supply chain in business operations including developing medical & recreational products, creative branding & marketing, and go-to-market sales & distribution strategies for both legacy and new operators in the space. Learn more at http://cb1brands.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Adam Wong, adam@cb1brands.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aces-extracts-launches-sensation-based-cannabis-products-for-active-lifestyles-300641163.html

SOURCE CB1 Brands

Related Links

http://cb1brands.com

