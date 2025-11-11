ACES Launches Center for Artificial Intelligence to Lead AI Literacy and Innovation in Education

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) has announced the launch of the ACES Center for Artificial Intelligence, a new initiative designed to prepare educators, students, and communities for the opportunities and challenges of AI in education.

The Center will begin with a series of pilots including an AI Leadership Academy, literacy workshops for teachers and families, and the development of an asynchronous learning hub. The Center will also begin a certification "Seal of Approval" for safe and responsible AI tools, and host a regional conference on AI in education.

In addition to professional learning, the Center will be launching an Innovation Lab and establish its first technology partnerships with EdTech companies. These collaborations will focus on co-designing classroom-ready tools with educators, running controlled sandbox pilots, and building a pipeline of trusted solutions. Early-stage vendor agreements will lay the groundwork for a certification process that evaluates AI products for safety, accessibility, and impact.

Dr. Jessica White, Assistant Director of ACES PDSI and leader of the ACES Center for AI, said the early efforts are about meeting the moment with clarity and responsibility:

"Educators are facing new realities in their classrooms every day. We created this Center to give them trusted resources, hands-on training, and a space to explore AI with confidence. Our pilots are designed to be practical, immediately useful, and grounded in what matters most-students and learning."

The Center's three pillars consist of AI-Ready Educators & Communities, AI-Education Technology Development, and Research & Standards. These pillars will serve as the foundation for a larger regional and national role in shaping responsible use of AI.

Tim Howes, Deputy Executive Director of ACES, emphasized the broader vision:

"This Center positions ACES and our districts at the forefront of one of the most important shifts in education in a century. We're not waiting for the future to arrive. We're building it thoughtfully and responsibly, side by side with teachers, families, and partners. The Center reflects our commitment to equity, innovation, and preparing students for life in an AI-enabled world."

Early projects will reach educators, paraeducators, families, and district leaders across Connecticut, with plans to expand regionally and nationally in year two.

For more information, visit https://acespdsi.org/

