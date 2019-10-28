ACEsence's Founder and Leadership Agility Coach From Singapore Among Asia's Most Talented Coaching Leaders

Organizations need to do more to get leaders to embrace agility as a mindset in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuen Chuen Yeo, ACEsence's founder and Leadership Agility Coach, has recently been named one of Asia's Most Talented Coaching Leaders by CHRO Asia.

Chuen Chuen receiving Asia's Most Talented Coaching Leaders award

CHRO Asia, a high-level professional body that acts as a global platform for Human Resource heads, conferred the award at the 10th Asia's Best Employer Brand Award 2019 hosted by the World HRD Congress, a meeting that recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the profession. According to CHRO Asia, the "Asia's Most Talented Coaching Leaders" award is a recognition of the recipient's visionary approach, embracing change and contributing value. Award recipients were identified based on roles and responsibilities, as well as contribution value, and then vetted by an advisory board.

"I am grateful and delighted to receive this award and hope to connect with more of you through coaching. Together, we can transform businesses in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by empowering leaders who exhibit qualities which make them successful; that can only stem from a mindset of agility," said Chuen Chuen, who specializes in Leadership Agility Coaching and coaches leaders from more than 30 countries, across multiple Fortune 500 companies and various industries.

One of the common challenges leaders in global organizations face is the sheer complexity of the system and the vital need-for-speed to respond to market and employee demands. Chuen Chuen's key contribution was developing a unique four-step model that allows leaders who are leading large teams in global organizations to immediately shift their mindsets and leadership styles and increase their abilities to influence and motivate. The model connects knowledge and skills, values and actions. This allows leaders to examine challenges from fresh perspectives. As a believer of "what the mind can conceive, the body can achieve," Chuen Chuen uses her coaching model to support every leader and drill down to the essence of each challenge, and sees one truly and clearly, without bias and assumptions.

Indeed, Chuen Chuen added, "As businesses seek ways to maintain their competitive edge, I am observing that not enough emphasis is placed on shifting mindsets. Many organizations are investing in knowledge and skills without enabling leaders to level up their mindsets for them to harness the full benefits of these newly acquired knowledge and skills. Our mindsets can be our greatest enabler or our greatest inhibitor. Organizations must look at more effective forms of leadership development to achieve the maximum ROI for every dollar they spend on capacity building and leadership development."

Chuen Chuen, who has played vital roles in developing human capital throughout her career in both government and multinational organizations, is credentialed as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) by the International Coach Federation (ICF). She is also an author and her upcoming book is a collection of success stories of transformation and newfound confidence based on her four-step model.

About ACEsence

ACEsence redefines corporate learning and development through best practices that maximize the human and, hence, business capabilities. We understand your business goals and the essential skills your people need; we design the most impactful learning experience and take you one step further — to actualize it. Our insights and skills will transform your processes and strategies and, in turn, your business.

About CHRO Asia

CHRO Asia currently has members in Asia, GCC and African countries. CHRO Asia promotes cross-geography exchange of information and knowledge. It recommends the latest books, learning materials and other sources that help in the evolution of the HR profession. CHRO Asia is affiliated with the World Federation of Human Resources Professionals that associates with all HR professionals across the globe. It is a platform for the community, by the community, and of the community.

