Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition Introduces New Dosing Calculator for Safe Use During Cold and Flu Season

The free online resource will help people take their medicines safely and help avoid exceeding the maximum daily dose of acetaminophen, which can lead to liver damage.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold and flu season is here, and the Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition (AAC) is committed to helping families treat their cough, cold, and flu symptoms safely. Today, the AAC launched the Know Your Dose Acetaminophen Dosing Calculator , a free online educational tool that provides consumers with information on how to safely use over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products containing acetaminophen. The AAC works to educate consumers about the importance of acetaminophen safe use through its public health campaign Know Your Dose.

Acetaminophen is in hundreds of medicines including multi-symptom cold and flu products, pain relievers, fever reducers, and allergy medicines. The ingredient is safe and effective when used as directed, but consumers should be aware that exceeding the maximum daily dose of 4,000 milligrams (mg), as indicated on the label, can lead to liver damage.

"With more than 50 million Americans using a medicine containing acetaminophen each week, our new dosing calculator helps people do the math, which increases their awareness of how much acetaminophen is in their medicines and how they could accidentally take more than 4,000 mg in a 24-hour period," said Mary Leonard, Executive Director of the Health in Hand Foundation, an AAC Coalition member.

Research shows that there are generally three main reasons why someone might exceed the maximum daily dose: they take the next dose too soon, they use multiple products that contain acetaminophen at the same time, or they take more than the recommended dose at one time.

The online dosing calculator features an easy-to-use interface and extensive database of medicines with acetaminophen to show users how much acetaminophen their medicines contain, and cautions users who exceed the maximum daily dose of 4,000 mg. User information put into the dosing calculator is strictly confidential and not collected or shared.

"Because acetaminophen is in so many medicines, it's easy for people to accidentally take too much – especially during cold and flu season. This dosing calculator will help families safely keep their sick symptoms at bay," said Dr. Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD and Associate Professor of Pharmacy at Drake University.

Dr. Mobley-Bukstein also reminded consumers that there are steps they can take to avoid an accidental overdose of acetaminophen when treating their symptoms. "Always read and follow the dosing instructions on the medicine label. Know if your medicine contains acetaminophen, and don't take more than one medicine that contains acetaminophen at the same time. If you have any questions, your healthcare provider or pharmacist is your best resource – use them!"

To use the Know Your Dose Acetaminophen Dosing Calculator, visit KnowYourDose.org/acetaminophen-dosing-calculator/.

About the Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition

For more information, visit KnowYourDose.org and follow the Know Your Dose campaign on X and Facebook.

The Acetaminophen Awareness Coalition, advised by the FDA, is a diverse group of leading health, healthcare provider, and consumer organizations formed in 2010. The AAC developed the Know Your Dose campaign to educate consumers about safe acetaminophen use in order to prevent liver damage. For more information, visit https://www.knowyourdose.org.

