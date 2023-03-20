Acetic Acid Global Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D to Find New Niches Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetic Acid Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Acetate Esters, Ethanol, Others), By End User Industry, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acetic acid market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.

According to the Department of Health Virginia, acetic acid is 33rd in number, one of the highest in volume among chemicals per production. Acetic acid is low reactive to other molecules in nature. Hence, it is widely used in different industries such as food, industrial purpose, chemical, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries. Therefore, the increase in the population increased the demand for the product and led to the rise in market share of the global acetic market in the projected year.



Growing Demand of Rising Population is Driving Market Share



A growing population means an increase in demand for the product which is needed in daily life. Acetic acid is less reactive than other acids but can react slowly in the long term. Thus, Acetic acid is used by many industries for the production of their final goods. Few products are demanded by many industries for the smooth production of goods. Acetic acid is one of them that is demanded by different industries. Acetic acid is used to manufacture sealants, greases, and polyester. These products are used by many industries, like textiles, packaging, automobiles, and electronics. Hence, there will be a positive impact on the global acetic acid market share.



Due to urbanization and modernization, lifestyle changes drastically, and leisure time is scarce. Thus, the demand for packed foods is increasing to fulfill the need and solve the problem. PET bottles are broadly used for packaging liquid drinks and food because they are flexible, recyclable, and lighter in weight. Industries need PTA (Purified Terephthalic Acid) to produce PET bottles extracted from acetic acid. There is a rise in the consumption of vinegar for curing health issues such as reducing weight, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and regulating blood sugar. Furthermore, use in medicinal packaging, industrial chemical, edible ingredient, textile compound, and other variables will propel the market share, and it is expected that the global acetic acid market will increase in the forecasted year.



Side-Effect of Acetic Acid on Health is Hindering the Market Growth



Acetic acid can be a hazardous chemical if not handled safely and properly. It is highly acidic when inhaled or contacted with sensitive organs and can lead to organ malfunction or damage. Apart From this, rising consumer awareness about the chemicals can hurdle its adoption rate. Thus, the number of consumers is shifting to a different alternative instead of vinyl acetate monomers. Hence, these factors are going to hurdle growth.



Increasing R&D to Find New Niches Presents Opportunities

Increasing R&D to find new uses for acetic acid-based products makes this market more attractive. Recently, many companies have set up their R&D plants around the globe to produce innovative products to be first and gain an advantage over this market, as it is expected that the market is going to experience impressive growth in the future. Celanese corporation and other corporations are working on developing new products to increase market revenue.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Acetic Acid Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Acetic Acid Market, By Application Type:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Acetate Esters

Ethanol

Others

Acetic Acid Market, By End User Industry:

Food & Beverage

Plastic & Polymers

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Others

Acetic Acid Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Acetic Acid Market



5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Crisis on Global Acetic Acid Market



6. Voice of Customer



7. Global Acetic Acid Market Outlook



8. North America Acetic Acid Market Outlook



9. Europe Acetic Acid Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Acetic Acid Market Outlook



11. South America Acetic Acid Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Acetic Acid Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Celanese Corporation

INEOS Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co. Ltd

Daicel Corporation

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Helm AG

Pentoky Organy India Limited

Dow Chemicals Company

Indian Oil Corporation

