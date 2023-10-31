Acetic acid market size is set to grow by 5,379.71 thousand tons from 2022-2027. APAC is expected to have the largest share in the global market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acetic acid market size is estimated to grow by 5,379.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.39%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%. Due to the rising demand for acetic acid across many industries, APAC is expected to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals, polymers, food packaging, plastics, and the apparel industries all use acetic acid and its derivatives such as cellulose acetate. During the forecast period, the demand for acetic acid in the region is likely to be driven by the use of PTA and acetic anhydride in various applications. Acetic anhydride is primarily consumed in China and India in APAC. During the forecast period, increased cigarette consumption is likely to result in increased production of cellulose acetate, which is used to make cigarette filters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acetic Acid Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Acetic acid market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (VAM, PTA, Acetic anhydride, and Others), End-user (Plastics and polymers, Food and beverages, Ink paints and coatings, Chemicals, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the VAM segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most organic solvents, including chlorinated solvents, are soluble in VAM, a colorless, volatile, and flammable mobile liquid. It serves as a chemical building block for both commercial and consumer goods. It is created by an ethylene and acetic acid catalytic vapor-phase reaction. With acrylic monomers like vinyl acetate emulsion (VAE) copolymers, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), polyvinyl acetate, and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), VAM is frequently used as a co-monomer.

will be significant during the forecast period. Most organic solvents, including chlorinated solvents, are soluble in VAM, a colorless, volatile, and flammable mobile liquid. It serves as a chemical building block for both commercial and consumer goods. It is created by an ethylene and acetic acid catalytic vapor-phase reaction. With acrylic monomers like vinyl acetate emulsion (VAE) copolymers, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), polyvinyl acetate, and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), VAM is frequently used as a co-monomer. The VAM segment was valued at 5,383.55 thousand tons in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Numerous products, such as printing inks, water-based paints, ceramic, lacquer, adhesives for packaging and construction, paper finishing, and protective colloids for various materials, use polymers produced using VAM. Textile fibers, paper coatings, and inks are some additional goods.

Acetic acid market – Market dynamics

Key driver

Growing paints and coatings industry -

Acetic acid is used to produce polyvinyl acetate, which is used in paints, adhesives, paper coatings, and textile treatments. One of the major factors for the increased use of paints and coatings applications is the rapid growth of the building and construction sectors. Improved standards of living and the increasing GDP are expected to drive the construction sector. The housing and construction sector contributes significantly to the paints and coatings industry. China , India , Malaysia , Thailand , and Vietnam have a high demand for paints and coatings due to rapid industrialization, thriving construction industries, and increased sales of residential houses.

Key trend

Development of bio-based acetic acid -

Unlike chemicals produced from fossils, bio-based products are not harmful to the environment. End-users and producers prefer alternatives to fossil-based raw materials and products. Many producers manufacture acetic acid from bio-based ethanol raw materials. SEKAB and GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES are focusing on bio-based acetic acid. SEKAB produces acetic acid from bio-based ethanol raw materials and fossil raw materials. As companies and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, the global acetic acid market will tend to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenge

Fluctuations in acetic prices due to plant shutdowns -

Plant shutdowns can cause fluctuations in acetic acid prices and occur for various reasons such as planned maintenance or unexpected equipment failures, which can impact the supply of acetic acid in the market. When a plant shuts down, there is a reduction in the supply of acetic acid, which can lead to an increase in prices. The reduction in supply can also create a shortage of acetic acid in the market, which can cause panic buying and hoarding by consumers, further driving prices. An excess supply of acetic acid due to an increase in production capacity can lead to a decrease in prices. This can happen when new production facilities come online or when there is a surge in production from existing facilities.

It can also create uncertainty in the market, which can impact investments and growth prospects for the industry. Therefore, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a robust supply chain management system to mitigate the risks of plant shutdowns and ensure a steady supply of acetic acid to the market.

What are the key data covered in this Acetic Acid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Acetic Acid Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Acetic Acid Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Acetic Acid Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Acetic Acid Market vendors

The purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 45.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (polyester fiber, pet resins, films, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand from the textile industry is notably driving the market growth.

The fumaric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 308.14 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fermentation, maelic anhydride, and fumaria officinails), application (food and beverages, unsaturated polyester resins, rosin paper sizes, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.) The introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors is the key factor driving the global fumaric acid market growth.

Acetic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% Market growth 2023-2027 5,379.71 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashok Alco Chem Ltd., BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., DubiChem Marine International, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dow Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

