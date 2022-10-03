Acetic Acid Market Size to Grow by 4.88 thousand tons, And The Majority Of The Market Growth To Originate From APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acetic acid market is poised to grow by 4.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, According to Technavio the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. The report considers various factors including the impact of COVID-19 on the market, application, and revenue generated by vendors among others to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of our full report on the global acetic acid market Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acetic Acid Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Pentokey Organy (India) LTD, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Group Corp. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by the growth of the paints and coatings market because of the rapid growth in the building and construction sector. Moreover, the housing and construction sector contributes significantly to the paints and coatings market. China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam exhibit a high demand for paints and coatings because of rapid industrialization, the thriving construction industry, and the increased sales of residential houses. However, the use of electronic cigarettes as a substitute for conventional cigarettes might hamper market growth, because many governments and regulatory bodies are regularizing electronic cigarettes in domestic and international markets as the long-term effects of smoking electronic cigarettes are uncertain. To know more about the drivers, trends and challenges Request a sample report here.

Acetic Acid Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Acetic Acid Market is segmented as below:

Application

VAM



PTA



Acetic Anhydride



Others

During the forecast period, the VAM segment will see significant growth in the acetic acid market share. Printing inks, water-based paints, ceramic, lacquer, packaging and construction adhesives, paper finishing, and protective colloids for various materials are just a few of the many applications for VAM-produced polymers.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Over the forecast period, the acetic acid market in APAC will expand facilitated by rising demand in various industries. This market research report contains in-depth information about vendors' regional opportunities, marketing gaps, and competitive intelligence, which will aid in the development of effective business plans. Our acetic acid market report covers the following areas:

Acetic Acid Market size

Acetic Acid Market trends

Acetic Acid Market industry analysis

This study identifies the Development of bio-based acetic acid as one of the prime reasons driving the acetic acid market growth during the next few years.

Acetic Acid Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Acetic Acid Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Acetic Acid Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Acetic Acid Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist acetic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acetic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acetic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acetic acid market vendors

Acetic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 4.88 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 90% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman

Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp.

Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia

Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd.,

LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.,

Pentokey Organy (India) LTD, PetroChina Co. Ltd.,

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu

Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Group

Corp. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie

AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast

period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and

get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 VAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on VAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on VAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on VAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on VAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PTA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PTA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PTA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PTA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PTA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Acetic anhydride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Acetic anhydride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acetic anhydride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Acetic anhydride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Acetic anhydride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 101: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 105: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 109: Daicel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Daicel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Daicel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Daicel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 114: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Kingboard Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Kingboard Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Kingboard Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Kingboard Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 127: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news



Exhibit 130: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.11 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Exhibit 132: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

