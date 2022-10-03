Acetic Acid Market Size to Grow by 4.88 thousand tons, And The Majority Of The Market Growth To Originate From APAC - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acetic acid market is poised to grow by 4.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, According to Technavio the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. The report considers various factors including the impact of COVID-19 on the market, application, and revenue generated by vendors among others to estimate the size of the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Pentokey Organy (India) LTD, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Group Corp. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants.
The market is driven by the growth of the paints and coatings market because of the rapid growth in the building and construction sector. Moreover, the housing and construction sector contributes significantly to the paints and coatings market. China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam exhibit a high demand for paints and coatings because of rapid industrialization, the thriving construction industry, and the increased sales of residential houses. However, the use of electronic cigarettes as a substitute for conventional cigarettes might hamper market growth, because many governments and regulatory bodies are regularizing electronic cigarettes in domestic and international markets as the long-term effects of smoking electronic cigarettes are uncertain.
Acetic Acid Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The Acetic Acid Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- VAM
- PTA
- Acetic Anhydride
- Others
During the forecast period, the VAM segment will see significant growth in the acetic acid market share. Printing inks, water-based paints, ceramic, lacquer, packaging and construction adhesives, paper finishing, and protective colloids for various materials are just a few of the many applications for VAM-produced polymers.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Over the forecast period, the acetic acid market in APAC will expand facilitated by rising demand in various industries. This market research report contains in-depth information about vendors' regional opportunities, marketing gaps, and competitive intelligence, which will aid in the development of effective business plans. Our acetic acid market report covers the following areas:
- Acetic Acid Market size
- Acetic Acid Market trends
- Acetic Acid Market industry analysis
This study identifies the Development of bio-based acetic acid as one of the prime reasons driving the acetic acid market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Acetic Acid Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Acetic Acid Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist acetic acid market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the acetic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the acetic acid market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acetic acid market vendors
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026.
- Salt Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Acetic Acid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
4.88 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.9
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 90%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
