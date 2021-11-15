Acetylglucosamine Market to Advance at CAGR of 7.3% during Forecast Period; Widespread Application in Dietary Supplements to Generate Substantial Revenue Streams: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N-acetylglucosamine supplementation has opened doors to vast opportunities for dietary supplement manufacturers. A growing body of research in the acetylglucosamine market has found the promising effect of N-acetylglucosamine in complementary and alternative approaches to pain management in patients with osteoarthritis (OA). In recent months, N-acetylglucosamine has emerged as a potential therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 diseases in various cohort studies, when it is administered in addition to the standard care.

The growth of the acetylglucosamine market has witnessed momentum from the rise in eCommerce sales of acetylglucosamine therapeutics. During the early months of the outbreak of the COVID-19, consumers leaned toward stocking of medical supplies. They also preferred stocking of dietary supplements. The growing evidence of N-acetylglucosamine supplements in treating and preventing cartilage disorders is a key driver for the acetylglucosamine market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67346

Players in the global acetylglucosamine market are witnessing value-grab opportunities from the growing use of the products in the skincare formulations. The strides in the personal care and cosmetics industries are propelling the prospects. In the near future also, the demand is expected to be strong. The global valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 913.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period of 2021 - 2031.

Key Findings of Acetylglucosamine Market Study

Acetylglucosamine-induced Dietary Supplements for Management of Knee Osteoarthritis: Dietary supplement manufacturers have been actively conducting on R&D in unveiling formulations that can help manage the prevalence of various chronic diseases. The effectiveness of oral intake of N-acetylglucosamine in improving cartilage metabolism without apparent side-effects has opened a vast avenue for companies, notes the study on the acetylglucosamine market. A rapidly aging population notably in developed nations has propelled the prevalence of knee OA. Dietary supplement manufacturers are utilizing the anti-inflammatory activity of acetylglucosamine and its chondroprotective effect for meeting the requirements of OA patients. Furthermore, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and multiple sclerosis. Extensive R&D on evaluating N-acetylglucosamine-induced supplements for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and multiple sclerosis is gaining traction, and is likely to pave the way to lucrative vistas in the acetylglucosamine market.

Dietary supplement manufacturers have been actively conducting on R&D in unveiling formulations that can help manage the prevalence of various chronic diseases. The effectiveness of oral intake of N-acetylglucosamine in improving cartilage metabolism without apparent side-effects has opened a vast avenue for companies, notes the study on the acetylglucosamine market. A rapidly aging population notably in developed nations has propelled the prevalence of knee OA. Dietary supplement manufacturers are utilizing the anti-inflammatory activity of acetylglucosamine and its chondroprotective effect for meeting the requirements of OA patients. Furthermore, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and multiple sclerosis. Extensive R&D on evaluating N-acetylglucosamine-induced supplements for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and multiple sclerosis is gaining traction, and is likely to pave the way to lucrative vistas in the acetylglucosamine market. Increasing Incorporation in Skincare Products Especially for Anti-aging Properties Propels Opportunity: Skincare formula containing N-acetylglucosamine is found to be effective in reducing facial hyperpigmentation and protecting the skin cells by neutralizing free radicals and in preventing oxidative damage. Skincare serum formulations containing Vitamin C & B3 are also being harnessed for making skincare products and are gaining attention especially for their antiaging effects.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=67346

Acetylglucosamine Market: Key Drivers

Increasing consumption of dietary supplements globally is a key driver for research and development on assessing the potential benefits of N-acetyl-glucosamine. The trend is evident in some developed and various developing economies. In aging population, the attention of industry players has shifted toward finding alternative medicine for elderly, thereby boosting the market.

Food businesses are increasingly geared toward ensuring the traceability of food at every stage of production, processing and distribution. Such processes are gathering steam among consumers. This aspect is extending the horizon for businesses in the dietary supplements industry to generate new revenue streams from the acetylglucosamine market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67346

Acetylglucosamine Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe accounted for a major share of the global acetylglucosamine market in 2020. The valuation is projected to reach US$ 281.5 Mn by 2031. Growing demand for products in multiple industries has spur the growth prospects.

accounted for a major share of the global acetylglucosamine market in 2020. The valuation is projected to reach by 2031. Growing demand for products in multiple industries has spur the growth prospects. South Asia and East Asia are highly lucrative acetylglucosamine market, and the markets are anticipated to rise at promising pace during the forecast period. Sizable demand for nutritional supplements and the strides in the personal care industry are underpinning the attractive avenues these present to the market players.

Acetylglucosamine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Source Naturals, Inc., NutriCology, Kraeber & Co GmbH, Vitaco Health Limited, NOW Foods, Kaneka Corporation, Carl Roth, Merck KGaA, Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech Co., Ltd., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical, Amicogen, Inc., and Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=67346<ype=S

Global Acetylglucosamine Market Segmentation

Acetylglucosamine Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Acetylglucosamine Market by Source

Crustaceans

Fungi

Arachnids

Others

Acetylglucosamine Market by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Acetylglucosamine Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Market:

Glucosamine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glucosamine-market.html

Butcher's Snack Sausage Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/butchers-snack-sausage-market.html

Benelux Collagen Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/benelux-collagen-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/acetylglucosamine-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research