Aceyus Named Winner of Four Prestigious 2020 MarCom Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus Inc. , a leading provider of customer experience solutions specializing in enterprise-level data management and reporting, is proud to announce its latest achievement in winning two platinum and two gold awards in the 2020 MarCom Awards competition. The company's acknowledgements in four categories include Platinum for Branding Refresh, Platinum for Infographic, Gold for Website Redesign and Gold for Web Home Page. Collectively, these awards distinguish Aceyus' efforts to evolve its brand and content alongside its technology.

The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement, hard work and generosity by marketing and communications professionals. Created by creatives for creatives, the MarCom Awards' reputation for providing third-party, reliable and fair validation is world-renowned.

"I want to congratulate our outstanding team for being recognized for their hard work," said Tim Eyre, CMO at Aceyus. "Our business is all about innovation and finding ways to use technology to enhance the customer experience; that's what we sought to achieve with this rebrand. We're honored to receive acknowledgement in such a respected competition that our marketing communication efforts are moving Aceyus in the right direction."

One of the largest competitions of its kind in the world, the MarCom Awards winner's list ranges from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. Judged by industry professionals, the awards seek to recognize companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. In the past, about 15% of entries won Platinum, the top award, and around 20% won Gold.

For a full list of gold and platinum winners in MarCom Awards 2020, visit: www.marcomawards.com/winners.

About Aceyus

Aceyus, Inc. specializes in data management and transformation with roots centered in the contact center. Through data integrations and standardization, Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many other innovative companies including T-Mobile, Marriott, Wells Fargo and many government agencies. Founded in 2002, Aceyus operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Aurora, IL and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.aceyus.com/.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of thousands of creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given almost $300,000 to charitable causes.

Public Relations Contact:

Bryan Spevak

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Office: 512-387-3703

[email protected]

SOURCE Aceyus

Related Links

http://https://www.aceyus.com

