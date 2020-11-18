Aceyus to Support Verizon's Unified Communication and Customer Experience Platform, Custom Built for the Social Security Administration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus Inc., a leading provider of customer experience solutions specializing in enterprise-level data management and reporting, is proud to announce the integration of its technology and consulting services with Verizon to support the telecommunication leader's Unified Communication (UC)/Customer Experience (CX) platform for the Social Security Administration (SSA). Introduced as the Next Generation Telephony Project (NGTP), the new solution will provide expanded services to more than 62,000 SSA employees at 1,300 locations throughout the U.S.

NGTP will enable the SSA to migrate from three disparate, telephony-based systems to a single enterprise-wide contact center and UC solution upgrade. This evolution will bring together Voice over Internet Protocol, video, presence, chat, web-based applications, desktop, mobility, and contact center-based solutions to create a more comprehensive platform for consumers and agents alike.

"Aceyus is thrilled to be part of an industry-leading team supplying technology solutions that support the SSA's commitment to better serve the public across channels – whether in-person, via video, on the phone or online," said Ben Vesta, chief technology officer, Aceyus. "Due to the increasing number of Americans taking advantage of the SSA's services, the NGTP solution will provide the stability and flexibility needed to expand capabilities, enhance proficiency, and reduce IT costs – while delivering on mission-critical items for the public."

Experts in contact center reporting and analytics and customer experience, the Aceyus team was asked to be a part of the NGTP solution to provide better visibility and insight with the use of data management and editor tools. The team will also offer training support to enable the SSA to create reports and dashboards coupled with omni-channel reporting and analytics integrations for end-to-end data visibility into the customer journey.

Supplying essential technology solutions during COVID-19, NGTP will also play an instrumental role in supporting more than 20,000 contact center agents, including a growing number of remote employees and others that are working at alternate office locations during the pandemic.

"The SSA wants to make sure they are increasing communication, productivity, and fostering efficient and effective communication methods both for their employees and the American public during these unforeseen and challenging conditions," continued Vesta. "Aceyus' role in the NGTP solution will not only provide better visibility to help agents and organizations understand the 'story' behind each interaction, but will also help the SSA provide the information and customer service people need, when and where they need it."

About Aceyus

Aceyus, Inc. specializes in data management and transformation with roots centered in the contact center. Through data integrations and standardization, Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many other innovative companies including T-Mobile, Marriott, Citibank and many government agencies. Founded in 2002, Aceyus operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Aurora, IL and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.aceyus.com/.

