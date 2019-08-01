ACFCS awards financial crime prevention scholarships, resources to 15 professionals battling human trafficking

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists (ACFCS) is taking a stand in the battle against human trafficking, awarding 15 financial crime prevention scholarships to professionals on the frontlines of this global threat.

Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry, estimated to be the world's second most profitable illicit activity. Financial crime prevention professionals play a critical role in confronting this life- and society-destroying crime, from illuminating money flows that can help identify and rescue victims to cutting off the profit flow to traffickers.

The inaugural ACFCS scholarship program is part of the association's 2019 "Quarterly Focus" on human trafficking launched earlier this year. A collaboration between ACFCS members, its partners and the greater financial crime prevention community, the Quarterly Focus offered tools, training and resources to bolster public and private sector professionals' ability to detect and prevent human trafficking. The scholarships provide recipients with complimentary registration for the Certified Financial Crime Specialist (CFCS) certification, the full suite of prep materials, and a year of membership in ACFCS.

Scholarship winners were selected from more than 130 applicants representing 20 countries. Their applications reflected compelling professional and often personal experiences related to human trafficking – from running investigations and creating transaction monitoring rules, to advocating for legislation and working directly with survivors. Winners include seasoned compliance professionals in African nations, AML specialists and cyber investigators in the U.S., law enforcement agents in Canada, and regulators in the Caribbean region. These recipients reflect the diversity of roles, actors and skills needed to effectively combat human trafficking.

"Selecting scholarship recipients from among the field of exceptional candidates was both challenging and gratifying," ACFCS President Joseph Yerant said. "Every application we reviewed reflected a commitment to helping stop human trafficking, and I was inspired by the experiences and drive of all who applied. Our recipients reflect the diversity and depth of talent in financial crime prevention and we are thrilled to provide these certifications to such a talented, diverse and dedicated group of professionals and look forward to welcoming them all to the CFCS-certified community."

Scholarship recipients will be profiled at ACFCS.org.

