ACFE Report to the Nations: Fewer Organizations Referring Fraud to Law Enforcement

When looking at why organizations do not refer fraud to law enforcement, the top reasons cited were a fear of bad publicity (38%), internal discipline considered sufficient (33%) and concern it would be too costly (24%). "While our data doesn't point to a specific explanation for this trend, we think it is worth highlighting because of the negative consequences it can have when fraudsters are not prosecuted," said John Warren, J.D., CFE, vice president and general counsel of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and one of the report's co-authors. "This enables them in many cases to move on to other employers and repeat their crimes."

Other findings include that the typical employee fraud case causes a loss of $130,000 and lasts 16 months. Losses caused by male fraudsters were 75% larger than losses caused by female fraudsters, and internal control weaknesses facilitated nearly half of the frauds.

The 2018 Report to the Nations is available for download online at ACFE.com/RTTN.

The first Report to the Nation was published by the ACFE in 1996. The ACFE has published subsequent editions every two years since 2002. In its now 10th edition, the report has come to be regarded as the most authoritative statistical resource available on occupational fraud.

