ACG 2024: Target RWE Presents Key MASH and EGIDs Data from Leading Liver Disease & Gastroenterology Real-World Registries

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, a leader in real-world evidence (RWE) solutions in liver disease and gastroenterology, shared the latest research derived from its metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases (EGIDs) patient cohorts at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Meeting. The insights offer a deeper understanding of disease characteristics, patient demographics, and treatment patterns in patients with MASH and EGIDs.

The MASH and EGIDs patient cohorts are integral to Target RWE's extensive and comprehensive observational registries in liver disease (TARGET-LD) and gastroenterology (TARGET-GASTRO). TARGET-LD and TARGET-GASTRO have established a powerful solution that captures the entire patient journey in complex, intersecting disease areas including metabolic disorders (TARGET-METABOLIC). With more than 600,000 patients in TARGET-LD and 30,000 in TARGET-GASTRO and planned expansion, Target RWE is uniquely positioned to generate valuable real-world insights that drive clinical research and improve therapeutic approaches.

Conducted in separate analyses from the MASH and EGIDs patient cohorts, the two posters provided findings that included:

1. Use of sodium-glucose transport protein 2 inhibitors and dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors in patients with MASLD in a real-world setting is associated with lower all-cause mortality

New research from Target RWE's TARGET-NASH cohort highlights the real-world impact of sodium-glucose transport protein 2 (SGLT2) and dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors on patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The study found that MASLD patients using SGLT2 or DPP4 inhibitors had lower all-cause mortality compared to non-users, with users more often enrolled from academic and endocrinology practices. View the full poster here.

"The intersection of metabolic syndrome and liver disease in MASLD presents a significant clinical opportunity," said A. Sidney Barritt IV, MD, MSCR, Professor of Medicine, Director of Hepatology, and Transplant Hepatology Program Director in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill. "Our findings of the association between SGLT2 and DPP4 use and reduced all-cause mortality presents an exciting direction for better understanding the impact of MASLD treatments, warranting further investigation to validate these findings and explore the broader implications for patient care."

2. Predictors of Patients Receiving No Medication for Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the United States: Data from the TARGET-EGIDs Cohort

This new analysis from Target RWE's EGIDs cohort revealed that nearly 10% of newly diagnosed eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) patients did not have any record of pharmacologic treatment following diagnosis. Findings show that older patients, especially those without EoE-specific symptoms or complications, were more likely to have no reported medication. View the full poster here.

"The findings presented at ACG 2024 underscore the complexity of treatment patterns in EoE, particularly regarding factors influencing the absence of pharmacologic interventions," said Evan S. Dellon, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill. "This analysis highlights that approximately one in ten newly diagnosed patients with EoE had no recorded pharmacologic treatment, with older adults and those without esophageal-specific symptoms or complications being significantly less likely to receive medication."

Target RWE's observational TARGET-LD and TARGET-GASTRO studies are vital for understanding the complex and interconnected patient journey between liver disease and gastroenterology. The studies provide critical insights that inform best practices, refine treatment strategies, and provide support for the development of innovative therapeutic interventions across liver disease, gastroenterology, and metabolic disorders.

