ACG Announces 2021 Corporate Growth Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG National Capital, the region's preeminent association for corporate professionals with a focus on M&A within the middle market, presented Corporate Growth Awards to the region's most transformational deals, top executives and fastest growing companies at last night's annual Corporate Growth Award Gala.

ACG National Capital's Corporate Growth Awards celebrate the business leaders and companies that make the national capital region and its business community one of the fastest growing, successful and most active in the nation. The annual Corporate Growth Awards are presented to the executives, companies and deal teams that were individually selected by the chapter's Awards Committee from a long list of nominations for their accomplishments in crafting and executing on successful growth strategies and deals.

"The National Capital region is one of the country's best places to do business, and home to some of the most exciting, innovative and fastest growing companies in the nation," said Mandy Wheat, the 2021 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Partner at RSM US. "Despite the challenges that corporations faced in 2020, our region's business community continued to thrive, and deal activity continued. We're honored to recognize the individuals, teams and enterprises that epitomized the spirit of this region's incredible growth community."

The 2021 Corporate Growth Awards winners are:

Deal of the Year (Under $50M ): Camber Creek's investment in Notarize (Series C)

Camber Creek's investment in Notarize (Series C) Deal of the Year (From $50M to $250M ): The Carlyle Group's acquisitions of IST Research & Two Six Labs and subsequent merger to form Two Six Technologies

The Carlyle Group's acquisitions of IST Research & Two Six Labs and subsequent merger to form Two Six Technologies Deal of the Year (Over $250M ): ICF International's Acquisition of Incentive Technology Group (ITG)

ICF International's Acquisition of Incentive Technology Group (ITG) Deal Team (Private Company ): Gunnison Consulting Group

): Gunnison Consulting Group Deal Team (Public Company): Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Deal Team (Private Equity or Venture Capital): Blue Delta Capital Partners

Blue Delta Capital Partners Emerging Growth Company of the Year (Under $25M ): Mindoula Health, Inc.

Mindoula Health, Inc. Growth Company of the Year ( $25M to $75M ): BlackHorse Solutions, Inc.

BlackHorse Solutions, Inc. Growth Company of the Year ( $75 to $250M ): Axiologic Solutions LLC

Axiologic Solutions LLC Growth Company of the Year (Over $250M ): Dovel Technologies, Inc.

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland. The chapter is part of a vibrant community of 15,000 middle market corporate growth professionals, working and thriving in a variety of roles, markets and industries with a focus on M&A within the middle market.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

SOURCE ACG National Capital

