ACG Atlanta places REPAY on the Georgia Fast 40 List for Second Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be part of the Georgia Fast 40 for two years in a row," said John Morris, CEO and Co-founder of REPAY. "The REPAY team members embrace growth and change with enthusiasm, passion and grace. Our people have remained true to our values, committed to delivering superior customer service and dedicated to creating innovative payment solutions. This recognition would not be possible without our loyal employees and wonderful customers."

This isn't simply a pay-to-play scenario, as applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG Selection Committee evaluated each application and conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. All companies on the list are for profit, headquartered in Georgia, and reported year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.

"These 40 companies represent more than 13,000 new jobs and $1.9 billion in revenue growth over the last two years alone," said Beth Turner, chairman of the 2018 Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Partner at Cherry Bekaert. "We are proud to honor these great companies in our communities."

About ACG Atlanta

ACG comprises more than 14,500 members from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth.

About REPAY

REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments is a full-service provider of electronic transaction processing services for a variety of integrated end markets, offering a suite of advanced payment technology products, including credit/debit card processing, ACH processing, consumer-facing payment portals, and electronic bill payment systems. For more information, visit www.repay.com.

