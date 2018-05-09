ACG Group: World's Only Market-ready Comprehensive L1 to L5 Solutions Provider for all Pharma Traceability Needs

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640402/ACG_Logo.jpg )



ACG, the leading global supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, has developed customizable solutions from line to repository levels through its Inspection business. Each solution meets the verification, data management, serialization, aggregation and government reporting requirements and can be tailored to meet the specific regulations outlined by the DSCSA.

ACG Inspection's Verishield offers Level 1 to Level 5 solutions that include

Level 5: Data Reporting to Government portals and Supply Chain Partners

ACG can support country-specific data reporting functionality to the government portals as well as sharing of transactional information between supply chain partners (Manufacturers, re-packagers, wholesale distributors, dispensers and third-party logistics providers like trading partners).

Level 4: Enterprise data management solution

ACG can host enterprise server on the cloud platform for multiple Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) plants, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and warehouses. ACG can also help in master and production data management to meet global Track &Trace regulations.

Level 3: Plant solution, CMO solution and Advanced warehousing

ACG can implement plant data management functionalities like data management, master data management, line registration and management, Centralized user management, LDAP Configuration.

Level 2: Line-Level Serialization and Aggregation Machines

Through their production-orders-based workflow support, ACG can support line-level machines with product-wise number management for global Track & Trace regulations. ACG can also execute serialization and aggregation functionalities for multiple packaging levels.

Level 1: Unit-Level Devices

ACG's systems are equipped with devices and sensors for performing actions and manipulating the physical processes on the production lines. These devices include sensors and actuators in the machines.

Ettore Cucchetti, CEO-ACG Inspection, said, "ACG Inspection has been a Track & Trace platforms provider to pharmaceutical manufacturers for over a decade, offering end-to-end tailored engineering solutions. Our implementation experience spans the entire globe with serialization modular plugins, delivered to over 2000+ lines across the world. We are totally equipped for DSCSA requirements and are proud to be 5-step ahead, having developed a simple to customize T&T hardware and software building blocks."

ACG is a member of GS1 (Global Standards One), which is a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for business communication. GS1 plays an important role in global pharmaceutical track & trace regulations. ACG Inspection is also a member of Open Serialization Communication Standard (Open SCS) group, which is a dedicated group of vendors and pharmaceutical manufacturers that have come together to standardize the packaging line serialization and aggregation data exchanges.

