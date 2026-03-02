ACG METALS LIMITED: ACG Metals Added to MSCI World Micro Cap Index

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited ("ACG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's class A ordinary shares have been included in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, effective from the close of trading on 27 February 2026.

The inclusion marks the Company's first index inclusion, reflecting continued growth in market capitalisation, liquidity and free float, following a period of sustained operational progress and strategic execution. ACG Metals believes that this milestone will further enhance the visibility of its ordinary shares among global institutional investors, and the Company expects additional index inclusions in the future as it continues to scale.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 39.2koz of AuEq in 2025.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414565

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

