ACG METALS LIMITED:Approval of DTC Eligibility to Improve U.S. Trading Liquidity

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG is pleased to announce that its class A ordinary shares (the "Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and provides the primary electronic clearing and settlement infrastructure used by U.S. broker‑dealers. DTC eligibility allows transactions in respect of the Company's shares to be settled electronically through DTC's book‑entry system.

The approval of DTC eligibility makes it easier for U.S. investors and broker‑dealers to trade and settle the Company's shares across a broader range of U.S. brokerage platforms, simplifying the trading process, reducing settlement times and administrative friction, and supporting improved liquidity in the United States.

The Shares also remain eligible for clearing and settlement through the CREST system in the United Kingdom.

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Thirty Three Communications

Communications Advisor

[email protected]

Berenberg

Research Analysts

Richard Hatch

+44 (0) 20 3753 3070

Joint Broker

Jennifer Lee

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord

Research Analysts

Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374

Joint Broker

James Asensio /Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

+ 44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Stifel

Research Analysts

Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 7788 392045

Joint Broker

Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald

Research Analysts

Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to build a global, high-margin, copper-focused producer with safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 39.2koz of AuEq in 2025.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414565

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

SOURCE ACG METALS LIMITED