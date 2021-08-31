ACG National Capital Introduces New Board Members

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG National Capital, the region's preeminent association for corporate professionals with a focus on M&A within the middle market, has announced the new business leaders that will be added to the chapter's board for the coming year.

The Members of the Board for ACG National Capital are selected by the chapter's President-Elect, and his committee, from among the accomplished and respected business leaders and growth professionals in the chapter membership. Each board member will serve a three-year term, working to identify the priorities, grow the membership, and establish the programming for the chapter.

The new Board Members for ACG National Capital for the 2021-2022 calendar year include:

Officers:

Craig Reed (President), President, Growth Strategy Leaders, LLC

Mandy Wheat (President Elect), Partner, RSM US

Aaron Binstock (VP of Programs), Partner, Cooley LLP

Kristina Wilmer (VP of Membership), Senior Relationship Manager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tim O'Neil (Treasurer), Partner, Grant Thornton

Dean Rutley (General Counsel), Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP

New members:

Chad Dally , Managing Director and SVP, TD Bank

Tamara Jack, SVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, LMI

Lexy Kessler, Lead Partner of the Government Contract Services Group, Aronson LLC

Kirk Konert, Partner, AE Industrial

Michael Lopes, VP, Bernstein

Andy McEnroe, Director, Raymond James

Aaron Myers, Managing Partner, Nextfed

Jason Rigoli, Partner, Enlightenment Capital

Ed Stucky, President and CEO, Republic Capital Access

Jennifer Wappaus, First VP and Financial Advisor, RBC Wealth Management

David Wodlinger, Partner, Arlington Capital Partners

"I'm extremely pleased to welcome a number of outstanding individuals as new members to our chapter's Board," said incoming ACG National Capital Chapter President, Craig Reed. "These new board members bring representation from new organizations—including more corporate and private equity firms—and a fresh perspective and diversity of thinking to our Board's efforts which will significantly benefit our chapter."

The new members will join the chapter's board at an exciting time, with projected changes in the way the ACG international association is structured looming on the horizon, and a return to normal programming imminent as the nation recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Reed was chosen to succeed Past Chapter President, Tim Myers, the CFO of Embody, Inc., to lead the chapter into this new phase. When asked about his role, Mr. Reed said, "I'm honored to take on the role of President at this exciting time for the chapter, with both the merger between our chapter with the national ACG organization and the return to in-person events about to take place."

For a listing of all current National Capital Board Members, visit www.acgcapital.org.

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital is a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The chapter is part of a vibrant community of 15,000 middle market corporate growth professionals, working and thriving in a variety of roles, markets and industries with a focus on M&A within the middle market.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every recent M&A transaction completed in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

