ACG National Capital Recognizes the Best and Brightest Regional Businesses and Deals

The 16th Corporate Growth Awards Gala was held at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner and brought together 450 of the National Capital region's leading corporate executives and dealmakers.

The Corporate Growth Awards are presented in recognition of growth professionals and companies that were individually selected for their accomplishments in crafting and executing on successful growth strategies and deals.

"Every year, ACG National Capital receives over a hundred nominations for its Corporate Growth Awards," said Marc Marlin, the 2018 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Managing Director at KippsDeSanto & Co. "Of these exceptional nominees, it's exciting to celebrate and recognize some of the region's fastest growing and most successful businesses and deal teams."

The 2018 Corporate Growth Awards winners are:

Emerging Growth Company of the Year (Under $25M ): Vigene Biosciences

Vigene Biosciences Growth Company of the Year ( $25M - $75M ): CVP

CVP Growth Company of the Year ( $75M - $250M ): Trowbridge & Trowbridge LLC

Trowbridge & Trowbridge LLC Growth Company of the Year (Over $250M ): GTT

GTT Deal Team of the Year (Private Company): Cresa Global, Inc.

Cresa Global, Inc. Deal Team of the Year (Public Company): DXC Technology

DXC Technology Deal Team Of The Year (Private Equity/Venture Capital): Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital Deal Of The Year (Under $50M ): HighPoint Global acquisition of Primescape Solutions

HighPoint Global acquisition of Primescape Solutions Deal Of The Year ( $50M - $250M ): Appian IPO

Appian IPO Deal Of The Year (Over $250M ): GTT acquisition of Hibernia Networks

GTT acquisition of Hibernia Networks Regional Impact Award: Nestlé USA

About ACG National Capital

ACG National Capital, a chapter of the international association, ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) that serves Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and southern Maryland, drives middle-market growth and increases deal flow. It provides unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal making and professional development for individuals involved in building corporate value through M&A, strategic partnerships, organic growth and capital funding.

ACG National Capital's veteran leadership and its membership of more than 400 executives and business leaders have participated in nearly every M&A transaction completed recently in the D.C. metro region. For more information, visit www.acgcapital.org or the ACG online publication at www.acgcapitalblog.com.

