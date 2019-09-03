ACG New York Names New Board Members and New Officers

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG New York, the largest association of middle-market dealmaking professionals in New York, announced today new board members: Andrew Bonanno, Daniel Gajewski, Katherine Hill Ritchie and Frank Marcucci, effective Sept. 1, 2019.

"On behalf of the ACG New York chapter, I am excited to welcome these four outstanding members to the Board of Directors for the coming term," said David Acharya, President of ACG New York and Partner at AGI Partners LLC. "Over the past year, all of these professionals actively stepped up as key contributors to the chapter in strategic leadership roles and we look forward to benefiting from their continued contributions."

Andrew Bonanno is a Managing Director at Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm, with over 30 years of experience executing successful, transformational strategies enabling middle market companies to enhance business efficiency, breadth, growth and scale. An ACG member since 2005, Mr. Bonanno previously assisted with numerous ACG Dealmaking events.

Daniel Gajewski, Vice President, Financial Sponsor Coverage at Lazard Middle Market, a leading investment bank, joins the ACG New York Board as well. An active ACG New York member, Mr. Gajewski previously assisted with the organization's PE/IB and Forward Committees as well as numerous ACG Dealmaking events.

Katherine Hill Ritchie is Director at Nottingham Spirk, a leading family office where she is responsible for sourcing and managing investments. An active ACG New York member, Ms. Hill Ritchie previously assisted with the organization's Family Office Committee, for which she will now be named as the Chairperson.

Frank Marcucci is National Director, Corporate Development at Corporate Valuation Advisors Inc, a leading valuation services firm where he is responsible for client development efforts in securing new markets within the Northeast Corridor, the Midwest, Canada, Europe and Asia. An active ACG New York member since 2006, Mr. Marcucci has been a member of the Membership Committee and is the current Chair of the Ambassador Committee. In 2019, Frank was the ACG New York Volunteer of the Year Honoree.

"Each of the new board members has demonstrated great leadership and dedication to ACG New York," said Marcia Nelson, Executive Vice President of ACG New York and Managing Director at Alberleen Family Office Solutions. "Andrew and Dan have been instrumental in bringing success to dealmaking events. Katherine has further developed the family office initiative by attracting acquisitive family offices, and Frank has helped grow the number of members through the development of the Ambassador Program."

In addition, the Board named Hector Perez, CEO of Quantum FBI, LLC, as Treasurer, and Palash Pandya, Partner at Akerman LLP, as Secretary.

ACG New York members interested in Board service were invited to apply for consideration in early 2019. Applicants were reviewed by the Nominating Committee and elected by the ACG New York Board of Directors. ACG New York members will again have the opportunity to apply for Board service in early 2020. The ACG New York Board of Directors serves without compensation and is responsible for the overall governance and oversight of ACG New York.

ACG® New York, Inc., the founding chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth, is the largest association of middle-market deal-making and corporate professionals in New York, with more than 1,000 members across all industry sectors. ACG New York facilitates long-term relationship building, driving middle-market growth.

