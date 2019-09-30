ACG New York Names New Executive Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACG New York, the largest association of middle-market dealmaking professionals in New York, announced the hiring of their new Executive Director, Vikash Magdani, who will be joining ACG NY as of Sept. 30, 2019.

"Our board welcomes Vik as the new Executive Director of ACG New York," said David Acharya, President of ACG New York and partner at AGI Partners LLC. "I am personally super excited to be working with Vik. His deep experience in the middle market and strong relationships across all our constituencies will benefit our chapter as it continues to be the leader in middle-market dealmaking and networking."

Vik has experience in the global private equity industry combined with a business and media information services background. He comes to ACG NY from Buyouts Insider where he led a multi-million-dollar private equity media portfolio. Prior to Buyouts Insider, Vik founded Nova Venture Partners and before that was at the helm of The Oil & Gas Council.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a deemed and powerful behemoth that fosters middle-market growth and community. Having been an avid admirer of ACG for a number of years, this is truly a humble honor and I look forward to working alongside the New York president and board to meet our goals and tremendous future potential," said Vikash Magdani.

"Vik has been a 'friend of ACG' for a while and is well-known by those in the middle-market community," said Marcia Nelson, Executive Vice President of ACG New York and Managing Director at Alberleen Family Office Solutions. "We are excited that he is bringing energy and strategic thinking that will bring some fresh ideas and enable ACG New York to continue to grow and maintain its status as the premier dealmaking organization for the middle market."

As the Executive Director, Vik will be the key management leader of ACG New York, managing the day-to-day operations, and will report directly to the board of directors through the president. His responsibilities include strategic planning, membership engagement, programming, sponsorship management and chapter operations management.

About ACG New York

ACG® New York, Inc., the founding chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth, is the largest association of middle-market dealmaking and corporate professionals in New York, with more than 1,000 members across all industry sectors. ACG New York facilitates long-term relationship-building, driving middle-market growth. ACG's members are focused on investing private capital, which benefits the pension funds held by municipal workers, firefighters, police officers, health care professionals and others who dedicate their careers to serving the public good.

