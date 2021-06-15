ACG Orange County Honors Region's Highest Performing Companies At Outdoor Event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 100 top Orange County and Inland Empire business leaders in attendance and many more watching remotely via video, the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County celebrated its 2021 ACG Awards on June 10 with a lavish outdoor viewing party at Costa Mesa's Turnip Rose Promenade. When the sun-splashed affair ended, nine outstanding middle market companies walked off with top honors.

Winners (in alphabetical order) were: Currie Enterprises (reinventing), Landmark Health (growth), National Technical Systems (innovation), Noble Aerospace (green/sustainability), Pacific Premier Bank (corporate responsibility), Pinnacle Petroleum (founders), Smile Brands (spotlight), Syntiant (start up), and Zymo Research (global).

They were joined by 18 other outstanding companies in qualifying as finalists this year. Honorees were: ATI Restoration, AWM Smart Shelf, CoreLogic, Fieldpiece Instruments, Halo Technology, HMC Architects, IHI Power Services Corp., Impact Wealth Management, Montrose Environmental, Movandi, Phelps United, Pacific Transformer, RAM Construction, Reborn Cabinets, Tait and Associates, Technologent, Westcliff University, and West Coast Arborists.

Featuring the theme, "Excellence Reimagined," a tribute to the extraordinary adaptation in the wake of the global pandemic, the ACG Awards showcased the highest performing companies in the middle market space. More than 70 nominees were submitted for the 2021 competition, which kicked off last fall. The finalists went through a series of in-depth interviews, including a final round of judging led by top academic and business professionals from the region.

ACG Orange County Board President Andrea Casaw welcomed all attendees and paid special tribute to the 27 finalists. "These companies significantly contributed to the economic growth of Orange County and the Inland Empire," she said. "They have created jobs and pioneered products and services that have helped our region become one of the leading drivers of innovation in the country."

Joining Fifth Third Bank as major corporate supporters for the 2021 ACG Awards were event sponsor Withum as well as host sponsors Aspiriant, Buchalter, Synoptek and Wells Fargo. The popular event, co-chaired this year by Christopher Dewhurst and Lauren Ellermeyer, is ACG Orange County's largest corporate gathering each year.

About ACG Orange County

The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd

(949)933-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE ACG Orange County