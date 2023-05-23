ACG Orange County Honors Region's Top Middle-Market Companies at 2023 Awards Showcase

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From vintage longboards to art inspired by Bruce Brown Films' classic, Endless Summer, and 1960's surf music, the stage was perfectly set for the 28th edition of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Annual Business Awards on May 18, featuring the theme, "Waves of Excellence." The program that followed, emceed by CNBC special correspondent Jane Wells, lived up to those heights.

Over 500 business leaders came together to pay tribute to the highest performing middle market companies in Orange County and the Inland Empire, as determined by an independent panel of judges – all of whom were past winners of the event. Following is a list of the companies who captured top honors in this year's competition (by category):

Corporate Responsibility

Profit Recovery Partners

Emerging Growth

Harvest Landscape Enterprises

Founders

Boudreau Pipeline Corporation

Global

MP Biomedicals

Green/Sustainability

IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC)

Innovation

TrafFix Devices

Reinventing

Spec Formliners

Spotlight

Zone 4

Start-Up

Global Telecom

Sustained Growth

Technologent

An estimated 120 nominees were submitted for the competition, which kicked off last fall. From that group, 30 finalists emerged after meeting with representatives from the Awards committee. Then it was on to interviews with the independent panel of judges, a group comprised of CEOs and leaders of companies that earned top honors in previous years. The rigorous vetting process makes the ACG Award one of the most prestigious a Southern California company can win.

Awards Co-Chair Joseph H. Hirsch, Vice President of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), said, "In recognizing these amazing companies and the 'Waves of Excellence' they symbolize, we pay homage to their culture, their strategy, and the connection and importance to the communities they serve. Their success is also a reflection of the professionalism of ACG's members — many of whom guide, support and advise them."

Co-Chair Mike Paleo, Senior Vice President of Hughes Marino, added, "When a company achieves Finalist status, they have already won. It's a recognition of their many accomplishments, and something to proudly share with employees and customers alike. They belong among the visionaries, leaders and major employers in Orange County and the Inland Empire."

For more information on the ACG Business Awards or other programs offered through ACG Orange County, please contact Executive Director Richard Meyers at d[email protected].

About ACG Orange County

The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.

