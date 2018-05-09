ACG Orange County Recognizes Top Companies at 23rd Annual Awards Gala

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth Orange County chapter ("ACG-OC") honored the highest performing companies across Orange County and the Inland Empire at the organization's 23nd Annual Awards Gala, held May 3 at the Hotel Irvine. Nearly 500 corporate executives and professional advisors attended the signature event.
The winning companies were:
Growth Award – Senegence
Reinventing Award – United Ag
Spotlight Award – Ambry Genetics
Global Award – WATG
Corporate Responsibility – PowerPlus!
Innovation Award – ExoAnalytic Solutions
Founders Award – King's Seafood
Startup Award – NuEyes
The distinguished affair highlighted the achievements of companies operating in the middle market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the 2018 competition, which kicked off last fall. Those earning finalist status complete the rigorous judging process by undergoing an independent review led by academic and business professionals who evaluate each based on several growth-related metrics.
About ACG Orange County
The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as from law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.
