ACG Orange County Recognizes Top Companies at 23rd Annual Awards Gala

The winning companies were:

Growth Award – Senegence

Reinventing Award – United Ag

Spotlight Award – Ambry Genetics

Global Award – WATG

Corporate Responsibility – PowerPlus!

Innovation Award – ExoAnalytic Solutions

Founders Award – King's Seafood

Startup Award – NuEyes

The distinguished affair highlighted the achievements of companies operating in the middle market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the 2018 competition, which kicked off last fall. Those earning finalist status complete the rigorous judging process by undergoing an independent review led by academic and business professionals who evaluate each based on several growth-related metrics.

About ACG Orange County

The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as from law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.

