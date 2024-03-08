ACGM 070 Moderate Growth Portfolio Strategy Outperforms Benchmark By 9.95%, Delivering 65.75% Since Inception

070 Strategy Delivered a 5-Year Annualized, Gross Total Return of 9.81%

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWAIM® announces a 9.95% gross of fees (6.08% net of fees), cumulative outperformance for its ACGM 070 Moderate Growth Portfolio Strategy since inception relative to its benchmark. The 070 Strategy delivered a cumulative total return of 65.75% gross of fees (61.89% net of fees), while the benchmark had a total return of 55.80% for the period ending 12/31/2023.

"Navigating changing economic conditions is a core aspect of our portfolio management," Illan said. "There are times when specific areas of the stock or bond markets are too risky on a forward-looking basis. As a result, we employ a more discerning discipline on when and where to allocate across asset- and sub-asset classes."

ACGM 070 Moderate Growth Portfolio Strategy Composite (as of 12/31/2023; Inception Date: 04/01/2017)



YTD 1-YEAR 3-YEAR ANNUALIZED 5-YEAR ANNUALIZED ITD ANNUALIZED ACGM 070 - Moderate Growth(Net) 10.54 % 10.54 % 4.22 % 9.43 % 7.39 % ACGM 070 Gross 10.92 % 10.92 % 4.58 % 9.81 % 7.77 % ACGM 070 Blended BMK 17.09 % 17.09 % 2.37 % 8.20 % 6.79 %

Benchmark definition is 70% MSCI ACWI Net Total Return and 30% Bloomberg Global Aggregate. Net of fees returns include the maximum institutional management fee of 0.35%. An independent performance verification of the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ composites since inception has been conducted and found that AWAIM appropriately and accurately calculated the performance in all material respects. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To request the latest Fact Sheets, please contact your Investment Advisor Representative. Consult with your financial advisor to determine the most appropriate portfolio strategy for your specific goals, objectives, and risk tolerance.

About AWAIM®

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) is an SEC registered investment adviser offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ to RIAs and independent financial advisors. Headquartered in Century City and founded by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán. For more information and regulatory disclosures, please visit alignewealth.com.

