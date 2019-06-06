ACGME Announces Second Cycle of Funding Recipients for Resident-Led Back to Bedside Initiative

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) announced the second cycle of funding recipients for Back to Bedside, a resident-led initiative to develop innovative strategies for finding deeper connections with patients, improving physician and patient well-being.

The ACGME selected 33 proposals from nearly 200 submissions from across the nation. Institutions will receive a total of $250,000 at different funding levels, renewable for up to two years. View the list of newly selected Back to Bedside recipients, projects, and team leaders.

"We continue to be thrilled by the engagement of residents and fellows around Back to Bedside," said Dink Jardine, MD, chair of the Back to Bedside Work and Advisory Group at the ACGME. "Now in its second cycle, we have been able to increase the total number of funded projects to 63 since the initiative launched in 2018."

The new projects encompass a diverse range of specialties, geographic locations, and institutions, including community and rural programs. Each includes direct patient interaction, as well as patient satisfaction and outcome measures. Projects will aim to improve the clinical learning environment and promote behaviors that advance physicians' and patients' well-being by focusing on spending meaningful time with patients.

Projects will commence with the start of the new academic year in July 2019. Current projects will be funded through January 2020. Read highlights from the first cycle of Back to Bedside.

A group of approximately 30 resident and fellow members of the ACGME Review Committees and Board developed Back to Bedside to combat burnout by fostering meaning in the learning environment by engaging on a deeper level with what is at the heart of medicine: their patients.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,200 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 830 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 135,000 resident and fellow physicians in 180 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

