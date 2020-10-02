ACGME Approves New Board of Director Officers

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its September 2020 annual Board meeting, the ACGME Board of Directors approved the following slate of officers.

Karen J. Nichols, DO, MA, MACOI, CS is the new Chair of the ACGME Board. In this role, she oversees the implementation of the organization's strategic plan and all committees that have activities in accreditation or education and training; is an ex-officio member of each ACGME committee and council; and chairs the three major Board meetings each year. She will serve a two-year term. Dr. Nichols assumes this role after serving as Chair-Elect last year and as the Board's Vice Chair the prior year. She was previously the Dean of Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois from 2002-2018.

Claudia J. Wyatt-Johnson, MA is the new Vice Chair. In this role, she will assume the Chair's duties if the Chair is absent or unable to perform those duties. She will serve a one-year term. Ms. Wyatt-Johnson is a public director of the ACGME. She is co-founder of Partners In Performance (PINP), a strategic human resource consulting firm that works extensively with hospital systems, physician practice groups, and community health plans, as well as a wide spectrum of the broader health care industry.

H. Hunt Batjer, MD, FACS is the new Treasurer of the ACGME Board. In this role, he chairs the Finance Committee. He will serve a one-year term. Dr. Batjer received his medical education and completed his neurological surgery training at the University of Texas Southwestern, and completed two fellowships before joining the faculty of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in 1983, remaining there until 1995, when he accepted the position as the Michael J. Marchese Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

