ACGME Honors Graduate Medical Education Community with Annual Awards

"The ACGME is honored to recognize this group of talented individuals and institutions for their contributions to GME. Through their deep commitment to advancing health care through education, they have made a significant and lasting impact on graduate medical education and health care broadly," said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, president and chief executive officer, ACGME.

Read the full press release and list of awardees.

The following awards were presented:

The John C. Gienapp Distinguished Service Award, established in 1999 in recognition of John C. Gienapp , PhD who served as ACGME Executive Director for 19 years, honors individuals who have dedicated themselves to GME and made outstanding contributions to the enhancement of residency education and ACGME accreditation activities. This year's award was presented to:

Debra F. Weinstein, MD

Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital

Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

Boston, Massachusetts

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award, recognizing designated institutional officials.

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, recognizing program directors.

The David C. Leach Award, recognizing residents and fellows.

The GME Institutional Coordinator Award, recognizing institutional coordinators.

The Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award, recognizing program coordinators.

Joint Awards

The DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award, in its fifth year, presented to Sponsoring Institutions by the ACGME and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.

The Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction, presented in partnership with the New York Academy of Medicine.

The ACGME is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Awards cycle through Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Learn more on our website. Joint awards are selected separately.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,700 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 850 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 140,500 resident and fellow physicians in 181 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

