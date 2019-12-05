ACGME Launches AWARE Well-Being Resources

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACGME has released resources specifically designed for residents, faculty members, and graduate medical education (GME) programs and institutions to promote well-being, mitigate the effects of stress, and prevent burnout. The AWARE suite of resources, which includes a variety of on-demand tools such as a video skill-building workshop, podcasts and an app, continues to build on the work of the ACGME to foster the well-being of GME community members.

"The ACGME is committed to the well-being of residents and fellows," said Timothy P. Brigham, MDiv, PhD, Chief of Staff and Chief Education and Organizational Development Officer. "This important collection of resources, named AWARE, is another key piece in our overall approach to helping reduce burnout and stress, and create an environments where physicians thrive and provide quality patient care."

This initial suite of resources focuses primarily on individual strategies for cognitive skill-building. The ACGME is continuing to grow the AWARE portfolio with the development of online and multimedia resources focused on addressing the organizational and cultural aspects of well-being.

AWARE Cognition and Well-Being Skill Development Video Workshop

Log into Learn at ACGME to download the AWARE Video Workshop.

AWARE App

Available in Apple Store and Google Play.

AWARE Podcasts

Search for "ACGME AWARE" on podcast platforms, including Spotify and RadioPublic.

ACGME Senior Scholar for Well-Being Stuart Slavin, MD, MEd helped lead the development of this set of resources. Dr. Slavin is a leading national expert on well-being within the medical profession and has spoken to audiences around the country. "We've tried to make these materials deeply substantive but also engaging and approachable so that information is relevant and accessible," said Dr. Slavin.

The AWARE resources can be used as part of program and institutional efforts to improve faculty member and resident/fellow well-being. Additional well-being resources for the GME community are available on the ACGME website.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,700 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 850 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 140,500 resident and fellow physicians in 181 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

