ACH Announces Acquisition of Anthony's Goods, an Amazon favorite

Anthony's Goods was founded by Anthony Zanontian and Alex Avakian -- two long-time friends who decided to sell almond flour and other gluten-free ingredients after doctors diagnosed Anthony with rheumatoid arthritis. Anthony found that removing wheat from his diet made him feel better, but it was difficult for him to find alternative flour products in convenient sizes.

Anthony and Alex translated this market insight into what is today a fast-growing leader in the ecommerce natural and organic food space, with many of its products becoming category top selling items on Amazon. The brand has built a loyal consumer following as evidenced by thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. Anthony's Goods will continue to operate independently, led by the founders.

"We definitely found the right partner in ACH, as they demonstrated a relentless passion and deep attention to detail for our products and our consumers," said Anthony Zanontian, Co-Founder at Anthony's Goods.

Co-founder Alex Avakian added, "We're confident that ACH's experience and capabilities, guided by our original vision, will help bring our great tasting organic, natural flours and meals to the world."

"One of the key reasons we partnered with Anthony's Goods is their ability to rapidly meet increasing consumer demands for high quality natural, organic options," said Imad Bazzi, Chief Executive Officer of ACH. "Anthony's is one of the fastest growing, entrepreneurial businesses we've seen in our sector and will be a strong complement to our core business. We look forward to working with Anthony and Alex to bring their vision for Anthony's Goods to more happy and passionate consumers."

About ACH:

ACH Food Companies, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells a premier branded portfolio of cooking oils and baking brands in the consumer and foodservice channels in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. ACH's brands are #1 or #2 brands in their categories and include Mazola® cooking oil, Fleischmann's® yeast, Karo® corn syrup, Argo® corn starch and baking powder, and Capullo® cooking oil.

About Anthony's Goods:

