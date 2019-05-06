ACH Network Continues its Strong Growth in 2019

ACH volume in the first quarter was 6 billion payments: 3.5 billion debits and 2.5 billion credits. Internet-initiated payments rose 10.3% to 1.6 billion. And there were increases of more than 9% in both business-to-business (B2B) payments overall and in healthcare claim payments, to 927 million and 78 million, respectively. There was also a more than 25% jump in person-to-person transactions to nearly 36 million.

Same Day ACH has been on an impressive trajectory since its introduction and the first quarter of 2019 was no exception. There were 52.7 million Same Day ACH payments, up 24% from the same period in 2018.

"The first quarter results show that the ACH Network is poised for another year of sustained growth," said NACHA Chief Operating Officer Jane Larimer. "With additional enhancements to Same Day ACH coming later this year and into next year, the ACH Network will continue to meet the needs of the nation's consumers, businesses and governments for fast and efficient payments well into the future."

An infographic with first quarter results is available for download as a PDF.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

