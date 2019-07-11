ACH Network Sees Highest Quarterly Growth in 11 Years

Second quarter ACH volume totaled more than 6.1 billion payments, with 3.55 billion debits and 2.55 billion credits. Healthcare claim payments and internet-initiated payments each saw a 13% increase, to 86.7 million and 1.6 billion, respectively. Business-to-business (B2B) payments were up 12% to 995 million, while person-to-person (P2P) payments saw a 20% increase to 35.2 million.

At the halfway point for this year, the ACH Network has experienced a 6.7% volume increase compared to the first half of last year.

Same Day ACH credit and debit volume soared in the second quarter of 2019, with 59.8 million payments, a 46% increase from a year earlier.

"With quarterly growth experiencing its greatest increase in 11 years, there can be no doubt that the ACH Network is strong and vibrant," said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. "The next set of enhancements to Same Day ACH will begin in the third quarter, positioning the ACH Network to meet the nation's ever increasing needs for efficient and faster electronic payments."

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact: Michael W. Kahn

Nacha

703-561-3969

mkahn@nacha.org

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

http://www.nacha.org

