ACH Network Volume Climbs 8.9% in Fourth Quarter

"Using the modern ACH Network for remote, electronic payments is an even better choice today for American consumers, businesses, and government agencies," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO.

ACH growth accelerated in key areas that represent a quickening shift away from check payments. Payments to individuals by Direct Deposit increased by 11.1% to more than 2 billion. Direct Deposit is used for payroll and other disbursements from businesses to individuals, and for government payments such as Social Security benefits, unemployment assistance, tax refunds and Economic Impact Payments.

Internet-initiated consumer ACH payments for bills and other account transfers grew by 15.2% to more than 2 billion. Person-to-person (P2P) payments completed by ACH grew by 44% to 62 million.

Business-to-business (B2B) payments by ACH for vendor and supply chain payments rose almost 15% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to 1.2 billion.

At the same time, the volume of ACH payments initiated by a check (i.e., check conversions) declined by more than 23% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago. Check conversion is used by some companies to process checks mailed to pay bills, and checks presented for purchases at the point-of-sale. In addition, the most recent data from the Federal Reserve on check payments (for the third quarter, 2020) show an overall decline in commercial check payments of 13.2%. (Source: https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/check_commcheckcolqtr.htm)

Same Day ACH had 96.7 million payments moving $139.2 billion in the fourth quarter. These represent growth rates of 35.7% and 101.2%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the last full quarter before the increase in the Same Day ACH dollar limit. The limit was raised to $100,000 per payment in March 2020.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 24 billion ACH payments were made in 2019, valued at nearly $56 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation and advisory services.

