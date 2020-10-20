ACH Network Volume Increases 9% in Third Quarter, as Commercial Payments Volume Rebounds

ACH Network volume totaled 6.8 billion payments in the third quarter of 2020, up 9% from the same period in 2019.

Commercial ACH volume, initiated through the private-sector financial institutions, grew by 9.6%. Business-to-business (B2B) payments jumped by 12.4%. Healthcare claim payments to providers rebounded in the third quarter, likely due to more dental and medical offices reopening. The 94.5 million healthcare claim payments reflect an increase of 8.1% from a year earlier and 18.8% from the second quarter of 2020.

"The modern ACH Network serves the American people and businesses by delivering stimulus payments on time, and by enabling safe, remote electronic payments," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO.

The continued shift away from paper payments to electronic payments was apparent in several categories during the third quarter:

Direct Deposit increased by 15.8% to 2 billion payments.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers jumped 52%.

Internet-initiated payments and transfers increased by 14%.

Additionally, this was the second consecutive quarter in which there was a 24% decline in check conversion payments, where a consumer's paper check is processed electronically as an ACH payment.

This is consistent with Federal Reserve data showing a rapid decline in check payments. The Fed recently reported a 10.7% decline in the volume of commercial checks it collected during the second quarter of this year, the largest percentage drop since 1994's first quarter.

"Electronic ACH payments are the proven way to make payments for wages and salaries, expenses, benefits, B2B and so much more," said Larimer.

Adoption of Same Day ACH continued, with 93.9 million payments in the third quarter, up 41% over the same period last year. The average dollar amount per Same Day ACH payment rose 31%, continuing a trend that began with the March 2020 increase in the dollar limit per transaction to $100,000.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact: Michael W. Kahn

Nacha

703-561-3969

[email protected]

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

http://www.nacha.org

