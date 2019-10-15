ACH Network Volume Jumps 9.5% in Third Quarter

"The modern ACH Network is thriving," said Nacha President and CEO Jane Larimer. "With record volume growth, it is clear that the ACH Network is meeting the nation's growing need for fast, efficient payments."

Same Day ACH marked a milestone in July, which was the first month to see same day payment volume average more than 1 million payments per day. That brisk pace continued throughout the third quarter. In fact, Same Day ACH volume hit 1.1 million payments daily in September, bringing the quarterly total to 66.6 million payments, up more than 54% from a year earlier. Those payments were worth $67.1 billion, an increase of 65%. Nacha projects 250 million Same Day ACH payments this year.

Business-to-business (B2B) continues to be one of the most impressive growth areas for the ACH Network. Through the first nine months of 2019, 2.94 billion ACH B2B payments have been made, with a value of $27.9 trillion, up 11.8% and 8.2% respectively. They include nearly 37 million Same Day ACH B2B payments valued at $61 billion, which are increases of 50% and 47%, respectively.

With one additional banking day in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, ACH Network volume compared on a per-day basis increased by 7.8%.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

