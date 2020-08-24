ACHA Releases New Guidelines on Supporting Vulnerable Campus Populations During COVID-19 Pandemic

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College Health Association (ACHA) announces the release of its new guidelines, Supporting Vulnerable Campus Populations During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Written by the ACHA COVID-19 Task Force, this document provides guidance for student affairs professionals, college health professionals, and campus administrators on supporting vulnerable campus populations who are disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic. These populations include African American/Black, Asian American, first generation/low income (FGLI), international, Latinx, LGBTQ+, Native American, and undocumented students, as well as students with disabilities.

As the pandemic continues to spread and surge, the decisions to reopen campuses in the fall are becoming more fluid. The likelihood of remote or hybrid approaches to instruction delivery are increasing, and many students will need additional support to optimize their learning environment and protect their health and safety to achieve their academic goals.

Recommendations outlined in the new guidelines include providing telehealth/telemental health services, providing culturally competent and inclusive care and other services, and assisting with students' technology and financial needs. Additional recommendations, tailored to the needs of specific populations, are also included.

"We know from history that our most vulnerable citizens—marginalized, low income, underserved, and people of color—are the same people who suffer the most during a global health crisis. That holds true on college campuses as well," says Devin Jopp, EdD, Chief Executive Officer of ACHA. "It's incumbent on the higher education community to protect and support those of us who need it most and remove the barriers they face in completing their education. ACHA created these guidelines because we want to provide institutions with a roadmap for achieving educational and health equity despite the challenges brought on by this pandemic."

The new guidelines, Supporting Vulnerable Campus Populations During the COVID-19 Pandemic can be downloaded at www.acha.org/documents/resources/guidelines/ACHA_Supporting_Vulnerable_Populations_During_the_COVID-19_Pandemic_August2020.pdf. An extensive list of additional ACHA resources and updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at www.acha.org/COVID-19.

About ACHA

The American College Health Association (ACHA), founded in 1920, is a national nonprofit association serving as the nation's principal leadership organization for advancing the health of college students and campus communities through advocacy, education, and research. ACHA represents a diverse membership that provides and supports the delivery of health care, prevention, and wellness services for the nation's 20 million college students. ACHA advocates for student health by integrating the critical role of college health into the mission of higher education. For more information about the association visit www.acha.org.

