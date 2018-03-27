Achain Envisioned an All-Inclusive Community at "Link Future" Conference of People's Daily

As an underlying tech of the blockchain enabled world, blockchain technology is evolving into a new stage where blockchain is becoming ever more involved with our everyday lives. A new term was coined for this stage: "Blockchain+".

As the founder of the public blockchain platform, Cui highlighted his team's endeavour to create a blockchain ecosystem -- the "Achain Ecosystem". During the past year, numerous Dapps have cropped up, encompassing a wide range of industries like Gaming, IOT and Credit System.

Programmer Dreams of Being a Dapp Planter

According to Cui, Achain's "Fork Theory" and "Value Exchange Protocol" will bring his vision closer to reality. "Fork Theory" is essentially innovative forking, where the newly created forks/sub-chains inherit the original blockchain's historical data and possibly user base.

"Value Exchange Protocol", or VEP, is a tool that the Achain development team is trying to build. VEP will be critical for building a cross-chain communication network once it is implemented on the blockchain and its forks.

With these, Achain developed an unique infrastructure support, which offers a vast space for flexibility and customizability.

"Programmers at Achain have this dream of being Dapp Planters. They want to bring blockchain closer to the public, to every person in the world." Cui added.

Blockchain Brings Organizational Structure Innovation

Blockchain fosters a community spirit of sharing and working together. It makes people from different countries, of different professions join their forces. Blockchain community is the embodiment equality and human free will. In this community, everyone contributes to and benefits from it.

"Blockchain is game-changing in the sense of revolutionizing the way we create and exchange value." Said Cui.

Achain community is very active around the world, participating blockchain events in countries such as South Korean, Japan, UAE, Vietnam, the US etc.

