Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice

News provided by

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I

31 May, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ: AVHI) (the "Company" or "Achari") today announced that as it had previously disclosed, the Company received a deficiency letter on May 23, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), as a result of the Company's delay in filing its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On May 26, 2023, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 with the SEC.

About Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I

Achari is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target at this time and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, entered into any agreements, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with our initial public offering and similar disclosures in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.