Acharya Capital Partners Announces Formation of Private Equity Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acharya Capital Partners, LLC ("ACP") announced its formation as a New York-based private equity firm focused on buying, building and enhancing companies in the lower middle-market.

David Acharya, Managing Partner

David Acharya, a Managing Partner of ACP, commented, "I am extremely pleased to be establishing Acharya Capital Partners and believe that the current market environment has set the stage for experienced lower middle-market private equity investors. By utilizing industry expertise and extensive network of professionals and entrepreneurs, I believe that ACP will be able to originate and manage a number of compelling investment opportunities for our investors." Recognized as an industry leader, Mr. Acharya brings over 25 years of investing, transacting, and value creating experience. He will also continue his board director responsibilities from his previous firm.

ACP seeks to make equity investments to support buyouts, recapitalizations, family/generational transitions, and corporate divestitures. Targeted platform businesses are expected to have EBITDA of $3 million to $20 million and intends to actively partner with management teams within the business and marketing, light/niche manufacturing, and TMT sectors.

Through its extensive network of strategic capital partners including institutional investors, private equity funds, high net worth partners and family offices, ACP is able to provide value-added capital for compelling opportunities. ACP's platform provides a full alignment of interest, transparency and communication. This unique, differentiated and creative approach leads ACP and its partners to successful transactions and compelling returns.

About Acharya Capital Partners, LLC

Acharya Capital Partners, LLC ("ACP") is a New York City-based private equity firm that buys, builds, and enhances lower middle-market companies. Our goal is to deliver superior returns for all our stakeholders by investing in companies that can grow into successful, larger niche-leading companies in the sectors where we have significant experience. We will accomplish our investment strategy by partnering with management teams to improve operations, support organic growth initiatives, and complete complementary add-on acquisitions. For further information, visit www.acp-co.com.

