ACHC and KloudScript Form Partnership

CARY, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is pleased to announce its partnership with KloudScript, Inc. This collaboration combines a comprehensive solution to accessing specialty pharmacy care at the retail level with the industry's top-notch accreditation services. This agreement allows KloudScript members to receive preferred pricing on ACHC Pharmacy Accreditation services and discounts on ACHCU educational resources that help prepare pharmacies for accreditation.

"ACHC is excited to form this new partnership with KloudScript," said Matt Hughes, ACHC Director of Business Development. "They are a great example of what the future holds, both for advancements in patient care, as well as the technology that drives high-quality specialty pharmacy services. We are thrilled to forge a path with them as members of an exciting and growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry."

With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions – including accreditation programs for Specialty, Infusion, Long-Term Care and Sterile/Non-Sterile Compounding services – ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings, payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies. ACHC also meets market needs by offering specialty distinctions in Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, and Hazardous Drug Handling.

"The partnership with ACHC delivers the KloudScript Specialty Retail Network access to cost-effective Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and clinical education services," said Dr. Rinku Patel, Founder & CEO of KloudScript, Inc. "Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation is an important designation that aligns with quality standards and the provision of high-quality care to specialty patients that our pharma and payor partners value. KloudScript will continue to collaborate with accrediting bodies to bring forth solutions for our high-performance community specialty pharmacy partners to demonstrate the value they provide to improving access to care for patients using specialty medications."

KloudScript provides technology and technology-enabled services to pharmacies, prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors to solve access, affordability, and adherence challenges faced by patients. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, KloudScript partners with community pharmacies, prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors to make specialty medications available locally. Through its technology platform, KETU™, ProntoRx™, and various technology-enabled support services, KloudScript has pioneered the ultimate solution to patients' demands for local care of complex diseases. Learn more about KloudScript's growing network at www.kloudscript.com, or call (855) 202-7036.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS, in addition to a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2015. ACHC is the provider's choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant standards, competitive pricing, and educational approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit www.achc.org or contact 221177@email4pr.com or (855) 937-2242.

Media Contact:

Brooke Renn

919.785.1214 ext. 252

221177@email4pr.com

SOURCE Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

Related Links

http://www.achc.org

