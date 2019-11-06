ACHC Launches Home Infusion Therapy Accreditation Program

CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upcoming changes to Medicare reimbursement requirements are altering accreditation rules for all home infusion therapy suppliers. Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has launched a new Home Infusion Therapy Accreditation program to assist providers in addressing the challenges these changes present to healthcare organizations.

"ACHC is dedicated to ensuring the highest-quality patient care as demands for home infusion therapy services continue to grow," said Susan Mills, ACHC Associate Clinical Director. "Our standards were designed to meet new accreditation requirements while preserving the value of home infusion therapy services and helping providers enhance the quality of services they provide."

The new Home Infusion Therapy Accreditation program looks at the education, assessment, medication review, and development of the plan of care provided by a nurse or healthcare professional during a home visit. Standards are similar to those for ACHC's Infusion Nursing (IRN) and Private Duty Infusion Nursing (PDIN) services.

ACHC is surveying all initial and renewal infusion nursing accreditation applications against the new Home Infusion Therapy standards. Educational resources, including crosswalks that detail all standard changes and FAQs, are available and can help healthcare providers meet the new requirements.

The changes are mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act, which called for the creation of a bundled payment for providers that supply home infusion therapy services to Medicare beneficiaries. A requirement of the act stipulated that home infusion suppliers be accredited by an accrediting organization approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to receive Medicare reimbursement.

Beginning January 1, 2021, all home infusion therapy suppliers that want to receive Medicare reimbursements from CMS must be accredited by a CMS-approved accreditation organization.

As an industry leader, ACHC offers a full range of nationally recognized accreditation programs, including Home Health, Hospice, Private Duty, Renal Dialysis, DMEPOS, and Pharmacy. ACHC staff and industry experts have combined their talents to develop standards that conform to industry best practices with realistic expectations for business operations.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS, and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2015. ACHC is the provider's choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, educational approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

