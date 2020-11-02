ACHC Teams with HRS to Launch Distinction in Telehealth

CARY, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National accreditor Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) announces the launch of its Distinction in Telehealth for healthcare providers. ACHC collaborated with Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), a leading national provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, to develop the accreditation distinction.

As the focus on telehealth expands, many providers are turning to digital telehealth options as safe, efficient, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional in-person visits, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Telehealth is dramatically changing the way we view health care," said Matt Hughes, ACHC Director of Business Development. "ACHC and HRS share a commitment to promoting comprehensive advancements in telehealth throughout the industry. This will open new avenues for providers, giving them more opportunities to ensure continuity of care and minimize risk."

ACHC and HRS recognize the growing acceptance of telehealth and the value it offers to improving patient care delivery, reducing hospital readmissions, and lowering costs for both providers and patients. Attaining the ACHC Distinction in Telehealth gives organizations a reliable way to gain recognition for providing a higher level of care and enhancing business operations.

"The walls of the hospital have been broken," said Jarrett Bauer, HRS CEO. "Our home care partners have developed the best strategies in building remote patient monitoring telehealth programs, and we are excited for this opportunity to share their trusted best practices across the ACHC provider network."

The ACHC Distinction in Telehealth complies with nationally recognized standards for optimum patient care, privacy, and safety. It is available for organizations offering services in ambulatory care, behavioral health, home health, hospice, private duty, and renal dialysis. To earn a Distinction in Telehealth, a provider must be accredited by ACHC.

Standards for the distinction were based on telehealth clinical guidelines of the American Telemedicine Association. ACHC clinical experts collaborated with Patty Upham, Vice President of Clinical Services at Health Recovery Solutions, and Beth O'Leary, a Physician Assistant affiliated with University of North Carolina Health Care, who played an instrumental role in reviewing and shaping standards specific to the telehealth industry.

About HRS

HRS serves more than 250 health systems and home health agencies across the U.S. The company is committed to changing patient behavior, reducing hospital readmissions, and decreasing costs by providing the most advanced telehealth and patient monitoring solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com/.

About ACHC

Accreditation leader ACHC has over 30 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs.

Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email [email protected] or call (855) 937-2242.

