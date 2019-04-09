ACHF and Aetna Student Health Collaborate to Release Whitepaper on Well-Being in College Campus Settings

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As student health and wellness expands beyond traditional disease prevention to encompass more holistic and cooperative solutions, the American College Health Foundation (ACHF) announces its collaborative relationship with Aetna Student Health to explore how well-being is applied within college campus settings. The collaboration will culminate with the publication of a whitepaper, Framing Well-Being in a College Campus Setting, which will assist colleges and universities in creating and enhancing their well-being services for both students and employees by highlighting innovative strategies and models.

The goal of this collaboration is to evaluate the range of well-being programs and initiatives currently offered at a varied sample of colleges and universities to discover best practices and creative models that produce the greatest results for increasing the happiness and well-being of the nation's 20 million college students. Additionally, the whitepaper will thoroughly explore the concept of well-being—which comprises physical, emotional, economic, social, and psychological well-being, as well as life satisfaction—and emphasize its critical role in overall student success.

"Student success isn't simply a reflection of academic progress or being free from disease or injury. Well-being—mental health, social and environmental factors, personal safety, and quality of life—is equally important. This collaboration signifies the growing importance our institutions are placing on these factors and their students' well-being," says Devin Jopp, EdD, Chief Executive Officer of ACHF. "By gaining a better understanding of how well-being innovations are being applied and measured, ACHF is providing a much-needed resource for schools seeking to help develop our students holistically."

"Aetna Student Health has collaborated with colleges and universities for over 30 years to provide health care benefit plans that meet the needs of students," says Jin Oak Ha, President of Aetna Student Health. "We are excited about our collaboration with the ACHF and will be able to share various innovations around well-being with our schools."

"As we work with our members every day through our clinical programs, we have definitely seen the needs this population has for a holistic approach to well-being," says Dr. Wendy Shanahan-Richards, Chief Medical Officer of Aetna Student Health. "We are looking forward to utilizing the learnings from the Framing Well-Being in a College Campus Setting to support our members as they strive to reach their well-being goals."

About ACHF

The mission of the American College Health Foundation (ACHF) is to promote, improve, and advance the health, well-being, and overall success of college students. ACHF accomplishes this mission by funding sustainable college health initiatives and programs, including education, research, advocacy and professional development in partnership with the American College Health Association (ACHA), the nation's principal leadership organization for advancing the health of college students and campus communities. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.acha.org/ACHF.

About Aetna Student Health

Since 1980, Aetna Student Health has been working with colleges and universities to offer student health care benefit plans that are convenient, accessible and affordable. Aetna Student Health's primary goal is to help students navigate the health care system and deliver access and quality care when and where they need it. To learn more about Aetna Student Health, please visit www.aetnastudenthealth.com/.

