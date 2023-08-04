Achieve announces close of $214 million, AAA-rated personal loan securitization

News provided by

Achieve

04 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Cumulative securitization volume backed by Achieve loans surpasses $5 billion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, announces the August 3 close of an offering of $214.41 million in rated notes backed by Achieve Personal Loans.

The securitization, ACHV ABS Trust 2023-3PL, includes four classes of rated notes and is backed by 13,104 unsecured consumer personal loans. It is the 17th personal loan securitization sponsored by Freedom Consumer Credit Fund, LLC (FCCF), an investment fund managed by Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (FFAM), an Achieve company. It is the seventh personal loan deal from FCCF and FFAM to receive a AAA rating from DBRS Morningstar and the ninth to receive a AAA rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

"We're proud to reach over $5 billion in FCCF-sponsored securitizations backed by Achieve loans," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our team and bank partners, as well as the continued strong investor demand for our differentiated assets."

Underwriting for Achieve Personal Loans (formerly known as FreedomPlus loans) is based on proprietary algorithms that evaluate behavioral, transactional, employment and income data, as well as a manual review of borrowers' creditworthiness. The underlying Achieve Personal Loans in the securitization were originated by bank partners Cross River Bank and Pathward®, N.A. on the Achieve Personal Loans platform. Achieve Personal Loans help consumers responsibly manage high-interest debt by consolidating revolving accounts into easy to manage, more consumer-friendly installment loans.

"We're very pleased with the execution of the securitization," said Achieve Chief Financial Officer Ralph L. Leung. "We had strong demand from a diverse group of investors across the four classes of rated notes, resulting in a deal that was more than nine times oversubscribed."

The Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D fixed-rate notes were rated AAA (sf), AA- (sf), A- (sf) and BBB- (sf), respectively, by KBRA. The Class A, Class B and Class C fixed-rate notes were rated AAA (sf), AA (low) (sf) and A (sf), respectively, by DBRS Morningstar. The D class notes were not rated by DBRS. The transaction structure features overcollateralization, subordination, a reserve fund and excess spread.

ATLAS SP Partners served as structuring agent and joint bookrunner. Truist Securities and Jefferies each served as rated notes initial purchaser and joint book runner. SMBC Nikko served as initial purchaser. CRB Securities served as rated notes initial purchaser.

Cumulative issuances across all FCCF-sponsored securitizations totals over $5 billion and total loan originations through the Achieve Personal Loans platform and Achieve Home Loans is nearly $10 billion.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education, including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts
Erica Bigley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
415-710-9006

Austin Kilgore
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
214-908-5097

SOURCE Achieve

Also from this source

Achieve and Cross River partner to diversify and expand investor access to personal loan collateral

Achieve wins Tempe Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Diversity Impact Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.