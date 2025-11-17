Achieve Center for Consumer Insights analyst Austin Kilgore named a Top 100 Money Expert by GOBankingRates

Kilgore's research and insights support Achieve's role in shaping the national conversation around debt consolidation, fintech and financial wellness

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, proudly announces that Austin Kilgore, analyst for the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights think tank, has been named to the GOBankingRates Top 100 Money Experts list. The list recognizes financial leaders shaping how Americans think about, manage and achieve success with their money.

The recognition places Kilgore among a distinguished group of influential voices in personal finance —including Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban, Robert Kiyosaki, Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey — and other leading authors, financial advisors, innovators and consumer advocates, who are helping millions navigate today's complex economic environment.

GOBankingRates names experts to its list based on their financial expertise, thought leadership and ability to deliver practical, trustworthy advice that answers Americans' most pressing money questions.

"It's a privilege to be recognized by GOBankingRates alongside such a talented group of financial experts," said Kilgore. "At Achieve, we're focused on turning insight into action — helping people understand their options, navigate debt and take steps toward lasting financial freedom. The trust we've earned from millions of members motivates us to continue making financial guidance more personal, practical and human."

The Achieve Center for Consumer Insights think tank leverages Achieve's team of digital personal finance experts to provide a view into the state of consumer finances. In addition to sharing insights gleaned from Achieve's proprietary data and analytics, the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights publishes in-depth research , bespoke data and thoughtful commentary in support of Achieve's mission of helping everyday people get on the path to a better financial future.

Through his work with the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights, Kilgore provides timely analysis on consumer behavior and emerging financial trends that inform both Achieve's members and the broader personal finance industry. His recent feature in GOBankingRates explored how middle-class households can make smarter purchasing decisions by identifying when everyday items are overpriced and when alternatives — like dollar-store finds — offer better value.

Kilgore's insights regularly appear in a variety of national news media, including Bankrate , CBS News , GOBankingRates , National Public Radio and U.S. News & World Report , and his research for the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights has also been featured in CNBC , ConsumerAffairs , Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

As the most trusted name in debt consolidation, Achieve continues to lead the industry by combining human understanding with technology to help members overcome debt and pave a path toward long-term financial success.

